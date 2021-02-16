TIGHTEN UP

Despite having a perfect record so far in the CG Insurance Super50 Cup in Antigua, the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force are still trying to get things right on the field as they square off against Leeward Islands Hurricanes today in their fourth match in seven days.
The Red Force’s most recent victory, a last-over three-wicket win over Barbados Pride at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground on Monday, proved to be their closest contest so far and coach David Furlonge and skipper Kieron Pollard expect the matches to get tougher and that their team will have to keep on getting better to stay ahead of their opponents, especially the Hurricanes who were responsible for their semi-final exit in previous Super50 Cup.
Pollard, speaking to CWI media following Monday’s tense win, said his team will be going hard in every match no matter the opponents.
With 12 points so far and a semi-final berth all but confirmed, Pollard said: “No stepping off the gas.”
“Cricket is a funny game, so it is not a matter of easing off,” he added.
“Every time we get an opportunity to play cricket you want to do your best and you want to improve and win. Winning is a habit and losing is a habit, so for us with Red Force, we just want to continue playing good cricket and trying to get that four points at the end of the game,” the Red Force skipper said.
Looking back at the win against the Pride, Pollard said: “I think we were a bit flat at the start of the first innings in the last game and we rectified that (against the Pride). We got through our overs pretty quickly and again restricting them was fantastic.
“We asked that one of the top three or four guys, when they get that opportunity and they get in, to go on and score a big hundred for the team because it is difficult when a new guy comes in to bat on these tracks and get in and build a partnership. So the guys that (are) in, (we ask) that they go as long as possible.”
Of the tight schedule of matches, Pollard said: “It has been tough (playing) three games in six or seven days and the guys really responded to the challenge...we have a couple of niggles going around as well so we trying to manage everything with games fast approaching.”
Lendl Simmons and Darren Bravo both missed Monday’s game and Furlonge said yesterday, “They are coming along fine, however, tomorrow (today) we will decide if to play them (against the Hurricanes) or wait and let them come back in the game on Saturday.”
The coach also agreed that “the games have been getting tighter.” He added that, “the last game was a close one, but it is mainly because we haven’t batted as well as we wanted in the middle order.
“We have been getting starts and the first three batsmen have all scored centuries, but the middle order hasn’t fired as we would have liked and we have been letting the bowling get on top of us with soft dismissals and that is what we have been discussing after the games and once we can cut out those soft dismissals it will get easier as we go on.”
Meanwhile, Jason Mohammed, who scored a match-winning 122 against the Bajans, was happy to contribute to the win but urged his teammates to stay focussed during their final two preliminary round matches today and Saturday and then the semi-final and possibly the final.
“The first two games I had two very good starts and I was a bit disappointed that I was not able to carry on. Once I got a start today, I knew it was very important to try and make it count and get a big score and win the match,” Mohammed said.
“I’m very happy with my performance. It is important that we stay focused, and we have to believe in each other and continue to play together as a team. We have been getting runs and the bowlers have been taking wickets, so with three wins in three matches...we are on the right track,” he added.