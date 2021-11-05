TIME FOR CHANGE

Former Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board CEO Suruj Ragoonath believes the West Indies T20 World Cup exit at the group stage is a result of poor planning and the failure of the team to evolve their style of play.
As a result, the former West Indies player said serious changes are needed.
The Windies, who entered the T20 World Cup as defending champions, failed to make the semi-finals after falling to their third defeat in four matches on Thursday when they lost to Sri Lanka by 20 runs.
The Caribbean side have one more match to play today against Australia.
Commenting on the team’s exit, Ragoonath said: “I think it all started off on the wrong foot.”
He said the process used to select the team was “very questionable” and that the planning leading up to and during the World Cup was “very poor”
“We had about 13 matches leading up to the World Cup before the selection of the team and yet still we had Roston Chase making his international debut for West Indies in T20 at the World Cup. Clearly there was a lack of planning,” Ragoonath.
He noted that Oshane Thomas’ selection was supposed to give an X-factor to the team’s bowling effort but despite being in the 15-man squad, he didn’t play a game (up to Thursday) while Jason Holder, who was selected as a reserve, came into the main team to replace the injured Obed McCoy and immediately found himself in the starting line-up.
“I am using that to show the extent of the confusion that emanated within the team and the unclear selection of the team even before we left the West Indies,” said Ragoonath.
He also hinted that the continued selection of a struggling Chris Gayle in the starting line-up was “questionable.”
“We were reluctant to make certain changes. We continued to back Chris Gayle even as his form over the last couple of years has not been good, which again shows that something was amiss and that the planning was poor and other factors may have also played a part in him not being left out,” Ragoonath argued.
“There is also no reason why Roston Chase should not have started the World Cup, but he came in after the second game. So, some bad selection before the team left and then given the resources they took to the World Cup, the selection from the 15-man squad, I think was also questionable at times,” he added.
Going forward, Ragoonath said a new team ethos and philosophy is required and that the changes in personnel are a must.
Going back into the history of West Indies cricket, Ragoonath noted: “We haven’t learnt from the past in terms of the mistakes we have made in the 50-over and Test formats and again now the world has caught up with us as far as T20 cricket is concerned. We are still playing the same brand of cricket we started T20 with maybe 15 years ago and we continue to play the same way now,” he lamented.
“We need a definite shaking up in terms of the philosophy of how we play the game. Things like batting less dot balls and running more singles and looking at match-ups and how we adjust and play the game and that sort of stuff is important,” he added.
“As a consequence of that I personally would make significant changes,” said Ragoonath.
He said that while the senior players have served West Indies cricket with distinction over the years, “the time has come for us to move on from them.”
“Having not qualified for the semi-finals, I think all of our senior players — Gayle, (Dwayne) Bravo, (Kieron) Pollard, (Ravi) Rampaul, (Lendl) Simmons — I would give serious consideration to leaving them out,” he continued.
“The reason why I am saying we need to get rid of some of the more established players is that we have a World Cup coming up in a year’s time and I don’t think we are going to do well, so we need to make the changes and prepare for the World Cup in 2024 and use next year as an opportunity to give guys some blooding,” Ragoonath explained.
“We need to not just think about winning World Cup next year, but that we are going to use it go give our players an opportunity to know what a World Cup is like and get the feel of it and start building from now,” he continued.
“Not only do we need to get new players in, we need to change the team philosophy and in order to do that you have to have a change in mindset and a change in thinking and that requires a change in personnel. I think (head coach) Phil Simmons may have also been compromised in some way in terms of the style of play. I think the whole management team probably needs to be revisited as well,” Ragoonath added.