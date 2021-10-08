TIME FOR CHANGE

With the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) executive elections set for October 30, the incumbent president Azim Bassarath has already announced his candidacy for a fifth term at the helm and while two zones have signalled their intent to back the veteran administrator, another board member believes it is time for a change in leadership.
The election was date was confirmed during a Special General Meeting last Saturday where the TTCB ratified amendments to its constitution, which included the increase in the length of the term in office from three years to four years as well as the imposition of a term limit for the president.
The president can now serve a maximum of two consecutive terms after which he/she cannot go up for any position on the executive until a term has passed.
Central Zone chairman Anderson Ramdath along with South East Zone chairman Kelvin Mohammed both hailed Bassarath’s leadership of the board through the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and believes he is the right person for the job.
However, former Minister of Sport and current TTCB member Manohar Ramsaran believes the incumbent president has had enough time at the helm of local cricket and that new leadership is required to revitalise the sport.
“To me, no meaningful change has taken place. I am not saying things were not done but it is still not where I want to see T&T cricket and after 12 years in charge, you are asking for another four years. We need new people, new ideas and new leadership,” Ramsaran told the Express yesterday.
Ramsaran also confirmed that he will not be contesting the presidency and that if somebody fits the bill, he has no problem in supporting a change at the top.
“I believe we need to give new people a chance and to give new ideas a chance to work. After 12 years, what could somebody do that is new and fresh. I think that is impossible. I will be advising and assisting but I think we have to give new faces a chance to shine,” the Munroe Road Cricket Club president concluded.
Bassarath has been at the helm of the TTCB since defeating Deryck Murray for the presidency in 2009 and Ramdath and Mohammed said the incumbent has proven that he deserves to be at the helm.
“There is no doubt that despite the challenges of the pandemic and the scarcity of funds, Mr Bassarath has been able to chart a course where the TTCB is in a position to hit the ground running whenever the Public Health Regulations on group sports are lifted,” said Ramdath.
He also noted that the because of the TTCB Under-19 training programme, T&T were able to have 16 players called for the Cricket West Indies training camp in Antigua in August as part of preparations for the ICC Youth World Cup to be staged in the Caribbean next year.
Meanwhile, Mohammed said the track record of the incumbent president is deserving of a another term at the helm. “His commitment and dedication to keeping cricket alive drove his executive to greater levels of performance in a time of the game’s biggest challenge on and off the field,” said Mohamed.
Mohammed said that Covid-19 threw a major spanner in the works on the TTCB last March but under Bassarath, planning went unhindered for when the restrictions on sport are removed.
“We are confident that when sports are normalised, cricket will be well-placed to take off because of the groundwork laid during the pandemic by the astute and courageous leadership of Mr Bassarath,” Mohammed concluded.