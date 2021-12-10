Time to ‘Exhale’

SOCA SYMPHONY will today attempt to become the third unbeaten winner of the country’s most prestigious event since horse racing was centralised at Santa Rosa Park, Arima, 27 years ago.
The Carib Brewery Trinidad Derby Stakes will be the penultimate event of a seven-race card and is billed to be contested at 3.50 p.m. for total prize-money of $75,000.
Statistics are on Soca Symphony’s side as the two unbeaten Derby winners have come in the last five years—the lightly-raced duo of Academy Award in 2016 and Cape Canaveral two years later.
And it should also be noted that while ’19 winner Juice Man tasted defeat in his native Jamaica before coming to these parts, he won his first four in Trinidad, culminating with the Derby.
However, all three were stayers and ideally suited to 2,000 metres, while Soca Symphony has never been further than 1,350 metres in her four-race career.
And Brian Boodramsingh does not seem confident about the Lester Moore-bred and—owned chestnut’s ability over the longest trip in the country as the champion jockey has left her for Stroke of Luck.
This Raroma Stable-owned chestnut has still not won a race, from six attempts, but that could change today after he turned in by far the best performance of his career to finish second in the Guineas last time out on November 13.
However, Stroke Of Luck will still need to improve considerably to turn the tables on Just Exhale, who sauntered home by a commanding 4 3/4 lengths in that 1,800-metre contest.
Lance Warner’s son of 2011 Stewards Cup winner Signal Alert was a steal at odds of 17/1 in the Guineas, but punters will be lucky if they are able to double their money today.
After dominating the early part of the season, Royal Colours Classic and Chief Commander Classic winner Arsalan has disappointed connections and was a non-threatening third last time out in the Guineas. Three-time winner Super Bird would probably be the one to beat sprinting, but he looked a non-stayer when beaten 16 lengths into sixth as the 3/5 favourite in the Guineas.
After back-to-back impressive sprint wins, Patta Patta was also found wanting around two turns in the Guineas, but she did hold on to place fourth and could be on the tins again as this field of 12 West Indian-bred three-year-olds lacks depth.
Two of them, Racing Patriot and Great Heart have never faced the starter before, but the latter might still be among those in consideration for a cheque. And then there is Just Exhale’s stable companion Kobe, who has trailed the field both times, as well as Jon Wik, who finished ahead of only the Terrance Thomas-trained runner in his only outing two weeks ago.
Rounding out the field for the Grade One contest are Marvel Vigor—by the same sire as Just Exhale—and Finishing Touch, a candidate for a minor end of the purse after he turned in his maidens’ certificate by 5 1/2 lengths a month ago.
Wise Guy, who won the Derby to complete a sweep of the Triple Crown last year, will be in action on turf in the third event—the Malta Carib Modified Benchmark Handicap for 80-60 rated horses—two hours earlier. The gelding will come up against Bella Riva over 1,600 metres after being almost five lengths adrift over the same course and distance when they were first and third in Champagne Stakes in their last meeting.
However, it should be noted that the John O’Brien-trained runners were at level weights on April 3, but Wise Guy, who carried three kilos more in the Triple Crown series, will be three kilos lighter on this occasion.
All seven races have been named after drinks bottled by Carib Brewery, which last sponsored the Derby two years ago when Juice Man was triumphant.
First post for the 12th and penultimate round of the Arima Race Club’s 2021 Season is 12.40 p.m.