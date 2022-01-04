Time to go to work

Fazeer Mohammed has his own direct way of putting things, so the message in his piece on Sunday was clear—expecting positive changes in this new year is hopeless if attitudes and actions remain the same.
Change is overdue on so many things related to sport here and in the rest of the English-speaking Caribbean.
The governance of West Indies cricket remains a sore topic, for instance.
Over a year on from its delivery, the key recommendations in the Wehby report are still to be discussed by the general membership of Cricket West Indies.
President Ricky Skerritt has promised that this will happen in March. The wheels have been turning slow, slow on this. But should it be achieved, significant reform of the governance structure would likely define Skerritt’s tenure in office. It would also represent the type of action that could genuinely make the new year and those to come better for West Indies cricket.
The next 12 months could also determine the place of chairman Robert Hadad and the other members of the normalisation committee in the history of Trinidad and Tobago football.
World governing body FIFA has given Hadad and company an extra year—until 2023—to clean up the TTFA’s financial mess, a task at which the normalisation committee has made very little headway since being controversially appointed in 2020.
As I type, who needs to get exactly what from the debt owed still has not been determined. There is indeed a great deal for the committee to do in a relatively short period of time. But to make genuine progress, chairman Hadad and his group will have to trust the people in football more, something they seem reluctant to do given the complaints about a lack of communication that various stakeholders have made over the last two years.
But since Fazeer spent his piece talking about the administrators, I’ll hold strain with them today.
The decision-makers are not the only people who could rightfully be accused of doing the same things over and over; of giving mere lip service to making improvements.
Athletes themselves need to get in front of the mirror, a very clear one and see their careers for what they are.
Over the past year, the words of a number of different sportsmen and women have appeared in the pages of this newspaper.
Those who competed in the Olympics like Jereem Richards, Nicholas Paul and Kwesi Browne have spoken of the difficulties of training and competing in a pandemic. Those challenges should never be minimised, for they are real, especially for athletes coming from small economies.
But the limitations and shortcomings of sporting bodies is only part of the story.
For instance, there have been other athletes, many of them in cricket, who speak easily about striving for improvement. Because West Indies cricketers have been able to carry on their careers with a level of “normalcy,” theirs are the voices we hear most often, so they are a good case study.
But I am sure, you cricket fans have grown weary about hearing players speak about playing smart and working hard etc, etc. Your “fed-upness” with the sound-bites would be because by and large, those words have not translated into results.
You see batters getting caught in the same places; being as vulnerable as manicous against skilled hunters when they face the swinging and seaming ball; bowlers not being able to put the ball “in the right areas” for three deliveries in a row, let alone six; and players failing to meet fitness standards.
How far can a lack of facilities or self-serving administrators, or coaches be blamed for those things?
Sir Andy Roberts, an outstanding cricketer no matter the era, has worn himself out demanding that WI players today work harder at their games; that they take more personal responsibility for their development.
Working harder may mean doing unorthodox things to add new skills, or trying uncomfortable methods to correct problems that have become part of muscle memory. But that is just what might be required for Shai Hope to become a real Test batsman; for Darren Bravo to rescue a career that’s stagnating; for Evin Lewis to get runs three and four innings in a row and for Alzarri Joseph to belatedly fulfil his potential as a fast bowler. The entire pool of WI players—red ball and white ball—could be on this list.
I don’t know what the sports psychologist who works with these players in the Windies set-up tells them but surely the overriding message would be that they have the power to make things better; the ability to change the state of their play.
So fellows and ladies in all disciplines, get to thinking deep, get to work. Give us on this side, a different, winning story to write about in 2022.
