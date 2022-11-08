TIME TO PLAY BALL

ELITE FOOTBALL returns to Trinidad and Tobago in early 2023 with a transitional league, which will be followed by a main nine-month long competition to be run from September 2023 to May 2024.
The announcement was made during a joint media conference hosted by the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA), Ministry of Sport, along with the SporTT Company, yesterday, at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua.
Chairman of SporTT Douglas Camacho and Robert Hadad, chairman of the FIFA-appointed TTFA normalisation committee, were also joined by FIFA regional office development manager Herve Blanchard, and Jonathan Martinez, CONCACAF’s head of professional football.
Indicating that the normalisation committee (NC) will relinquish its role and responsibility of managing local football affairs in a few months — when its mandate expires in March — Hadad hinted that local football will have a fresh slate to begin with by then.
“We believe that we are finally at a juncture where new life can be breathed into the football landscape,” said Hadad, who indicated the process to pay off the Association’s creditors was being finalised. He also disclosed that top-flight football will resume next year.
“We are really encouraged to announce the development of a new elite league structure which will be supported by the Ministry of Sport and Community Development. FIFA and CONCACAF have also indicated their intent to support in different ways for this league’s development,” he added.
Detail of the league’s composition, funding, prize structure and player remuneration are still to be worked out, with Hadad indicating that discussion with TT Pro League and Super League clubs will begin soon. No decision has yet been made whether to hold a one division league or a tournament comprising both a top and second-tier division.
“We will be finalising the structure of the league with the clubs over the next few weeks,” explained Hadad, adding, “We do appreciate that the Pro League and the Super League are here. We have to sit with them and negotiate through a lot of the governance issues, the structure of the league, when do we start. There are a lot of issues that have to be worked out.”
T&T football teams will also be eligible to compete in Caribbean and CONCACAF club tournaments for the first time in four years, subject to them meeting FIFA club licensing protocols. Coming out of the “transitional” tournament, the top two finishers will qualify for the Caribbean Club Championships, as was in the past.
“The new structure will feature a transitional first season in early 2023,” Hadad revealed. “During this transitional league, a committee comprising representatives from clubs, stakeholders, TTFA, the governments and independent professionals, will work towards establishing the new elite (league) and will be structured on a full basis with a projected kick-off to be run from September 2023 to May 2024.”
He added: “Depending on the number of clubs to qualify to enter the transitional league, there may be two divisions, which will be finalised after discussions with the clubs.”
Government’s involvement in the project was presented by Sports Company chairman Douglas Camacho, in the absence of Minister of Sport Shamfa Cudjoe. Elite football will now revert to TTFA control and reading from Camacho’s input, the SporTT will also only fund football at the elite level, based on the condition that it is sanctioned by both the TTFA and by FIFA, world football’s governing body.
“It is the intention of the government, through the SporTT Company, to fund the Pro League as agreed to by FIFA and the local governing body,” stated Camacho. “We are prepared to support any league that is signed off on by FIFA and the administrators of football that makes sense.”
Professional football has not been played in T&T since March 2020, when the TT Pro League was abruptly halted due to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Camacho reiterated that football is the biggest spectator and participant sport in Trinidad and Tobago, strongly suggesting that it is time that top flight football resumes.
“More than 50 per cent of the people that play sport in T&T, play football,” Camacho declared. “I imagine that the football fraternity, certainly the public, is thankful that a couple of people stepped up and ran invitational tournaments in the transitional period, and at least keep the football ticking along at a basic level. But I think it’s time we get it back on a formal footing,” he concluded.