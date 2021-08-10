TIME TO REBUILD

Former chairman of the Red Force selection panel Tony Gray is surprised that Darren Bravo has been given a break at this time by the West Indies. But he is urging the player to use the opportunity to rebuild his game and career.
Bravo was not part of the provisional 17-man squad announced on Monday ahead of the two-Test series against Pakistan, starting in Jamaica tomorrow.
In addressing his absence, lead selector Roger Harper said: “Darren Bravo has been part of the ‘bubble’ from the preparation camp leading into the Betway Test series against South Africa and has been given a break.”
However, while being around the WI team for all formats at home this year, Bravo has only played in three One-Day Internationals and a single T20 against Australia. He played no part in the Test series against Sri Lanka in March and South Africa in June.
“I don’t think he needs a break. What he needs to be, is playing cricket consistently to get back his playing rhythm, but the selectors are closer to him which means not only the lead selector Roger Harper but the head coach Phil Simmons. They would know his state of mind,” Gray told the Express yesterday.
Middle-order batsman Bravo, 32, has been in and out of the West Indies team since being reintroduced in 2019 following an absence of two years. He was sent home ahead of the West Indies tour of Zimbabwe in 2016 for comments made against then Cricket West Indies president, Dave Cameron.
Gray said there had been too many stops and starts in Bravo’s career of 56 Tests, 119 One-Day Internationals and 21 T20 Internationals spread over 12 years so far.
“One of the reasons I said he should have been in the 17, is to keep his career going because his career has fluctuated over a long period of time, so he has had disruptions in his career, and to me he has not been properly managed.” Explaining the mismanagement, Gray said the Cameron situation was “handled badly.” And then he noted, Bravo “was inserted into the West Indies team to play against England. When we played against India in the Caribbean (2019) he was not prepared for that level of pace and opposition.”
Last year, Bravo also exempted himself from tours of England and Bangladesh because of Covid-19 concerns. “I could understand him and two other players not going to England because of the novelty of the pandemic and how to handle the pandemic, but I cannot understand him not going to Bangladesh, because to me, that would have been his rhythm tour, getting back into full rhythm, playing international cricket,” Gray noted.
The former Red Force selector and WI player also felt the regional selectors missed a trick in not picking the left-hander for the Test series against Sri Lanka in March.
“Against Sri Lanka, the WI selectors should have given him an opportunity to play the last Test match in place of (Jermaine) Blackwood because Bravo against the Sri Lankans, in my opinion, would have fared well, but he was not given the opportunity. After that, he didn’t play against South Africa...his level of confidence was dwindling all the time. I think his level of confidence is shattered.”
And having been given time off by the selectors, Gray said Bravo had to rebuild himself and his game now. “He has to recuperate both psychologically and technically. He’s got a lot of work to do and he has to hire professionals to help him on both fronts.”
Technically, Gray said: “He has always had a problem with playing the short delivery...there is no back foot movement. Any ball coming at him troubles him.”
He added: “Psychologically, he has to train very, very hard; he has to do things he has never done before. He must push himself physically. He needs to fill his mind with inspirational things. That mental approach to the game must improve.”