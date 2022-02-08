“I am feeling great right now and I am just really looking forward to getting back on the field,” Jeremy Solozano told this newspaper this week.
It’s safe to say all of Solozano’s Red Force team-mates and his colleagues in the other West Indies professional franchises feel the same way.
Today, for the first time since March, 2020, regional first-class cricket will be played.
It is still not business as usual nearly two years after the Covid-19 pandemic showed up. Today’s four matches for instance, will be played in just two islands - Trinidad and Barbados. I suppose this is another example of what it means to live with the virus.
I hope the sun shines tomorrow just as brightly as it is doing now, if only to keep spirits up and inspire some good cricket.
The game in the West Indies certainly needs a boost, moreso now than at any time over the last 25 years.
The performances of the Under-19 boys at just-concluded Under-19 World Cup and the play of the senior men’s team over the last year have made one thing ever more clear - the art of batting is disappearing in the Caribbean.
When teams are consistently being bowled out in under 50 overs in a limited overs setting and scores, even at Test level, resemble totals more akin to T20 cricket, that is evidence of a problem deeper than individual players.
The absence of first-class or regional junior cricket for two years has not helped the issue. But the resumption of the four-day tournament at least presents an opportunity to at least address the problem short-term.
“I want to be mentally stronger and going into this four-day season, I have been working on my mental toughness so I can handle tough situations or periods of the game and be able to grind it out or fight it out,” Solozano told reporter Roger seepersad.
Well, from today, the opener whose Test debut was marred by a concussion suffered while fielding, will get the chance to evaluate the work he has done.
His colleagues across the region will have the same opportunity to test themselves. One can only hope that many of them take the chance to not do the same old things but advance their games - mentally, physically and technically.
All WI players should have taken note of the signal sent by new lead selector Desmond Haynes when he said players should not be restricted to a particular format; that the pool needed to be widened when it came to selection across the formats.
If I was playing, that would tell me that if I make enough runs and take enough wickets, I could be picked for any team. So Haynes’ comments should really be an incentive for players to give more attention than usual to how they approach this tournament.
As I said before, the problems with batting in the West Indies teams runs deep and will not be solved through the 2022 Championship.
But there are some players who have the chance to enhance the quality of the international side, especially at Test level if they stepped forward this season.
There may be more you can think of dear reader, but today I’m going to identify five.
1. Jeremy Solozano
The opening slot has been a major headache for the WI selectors since Haynes and Sir Gordon Greenidge left the scene. Kraigg Brathwaite has soldiered on without steady help.
Left-hander Solozano’s selection for the tour of Sri Lanka was an indication that the selectors have acknowledged his diligent work to this point. But having not yet played a Test, he will be starting over again, so to speak. So this season, Solozano must not just get runs in quantity, but do so by finding the right balance between patient and enterprising play.
2. John Campbell
He last played for the Windies over ten months ago when Sri Lanka visited the Caribbean. Like Solozano a left-handed opener but more aggressive in intent, Campbell did not make the most of his 15 Tests. However his style is a more natural complement to Brathwaite’s than Solozano’s. A prolific - not just productive - Championship will give the selectors something to think about, especially if Campbell shows evidence of a tighter technique.
3. Shimron Hetmyer
He should not be on a list of hopefuls at this stage after four years as a Windies player. But Hetmyer has not consistently produced his dynamic batting at international level, and his repeated failure to meet fitness standards means he is currently unavailable for West Indies selection.
Paying serious attention to his fitness should therefore be a priority. But “Hetty” must also use this series to do a reboot of his whole game and thus make himself an automatic pick on any WI side.
4. Shane Dowrich
The wicketkeeper/batsman has been the forgotten man of WI cricket for the last 14 months. Off the scene because of an injury/illness that has never been properly explained, Dowrich is back for the Barbados Pride this season.
In Dowrich’s absence, Joshua Da Silva has stepped up and done a fair job for the Windies. But Dowrich can use this tournament to re-establish his credentials. The extra competition could also push Da Silva to more rapid improvement. As a result, the selectors will have two quality options to choose from.
5. Chemar Holder
Jayden Seales’ emergence has likely hampered his progress as a Test player. However, the West Indies need a bigger pool of quality fast bowlers, especially since spearheads Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel are the wrong side of 30. It will be interesting to see whether he can avoid serious injury and continue to progress this season. His continued advancement will give Haynes and his assistant Ramnaresh Sarwan an option they will likely need sooner rather than later.
So those are my five to watch closely this season. But wouldn’t it be nice to see others come forward and show that time away was not time wasted.
