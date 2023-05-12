TIME TO START WINNING

Daren Sammy’s experience and success as a player at the international level were key factors that convinced Cricket West Indies (CWI) that the St Lucian was the right man to take the reins of the regional white-ball side ahead of the crucial ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers.
Yesterday, CWI confirmed Sammy’s appointment as head coach of the white ball team as well as the appointment of Andre Coley as head coach of the red-ball side.
Sammy is a former West Indies captain in all three formats, who led the West Indies to the ICC T20 World Cup titles in 2012 and 2016.
Since retirement, Sammy has coached franchise teams in the Pakistan Super League and the Caribbean Premier League.
Meanwhile, Coley is a former Jamaica wicket-keeper/batsman who has coached at all levels in West Indies cricket.
Coley was interim head coach of the West Indies team on the tours of Zimbabwe and South Africa earlier this year, with his most recent assignment being as head coach of the West Indies Academy that captured the Headley-Weekes Tri Series title.
Speaking to the media during a virtual meeting yesterday, CWI president Dr Kishore Shallow, who was part of the five-person committee that recommended the new coaches, said that while there were some notable candidates from outside the region and throughout the Caribbean, including Shivnarine Chanderpaul, they opted for Sammy and Coley.
“Sammy is not only familiar with the West Indies players but also the format. He knows the oppositions and the (white-ball) circuit well, so that was one of the factors that sort of convinced the panel that he is the man for the job at this time,” said the CWI president.
The five-person panel comprised Shallow, director of cricket Jimmy Adams, director Enoch Lewis, independent director Debora Coryat-Patton, and HR manager Oneka Martin-Bird.
Shallow also indicated that his administration will be holding persons accountable based on their job descriptions and is convinced that now is the time for the regional team to start winning.
“We know we have match-winners in the team already. I don’t think that it is a case of us being at the developing stage anymore,” said Shallow.
“We are at a stage where we need to win international series and international events and the coaches have accepted that responsibility. It is just a matter of building. You are not going to dominate world cricket overnight but we think we are at a stage where we can win more matches and series,” he added.
“I am going to be holding people accountable based on their job descriptions. There are multiple factors in measuring performance. My approach is excellence and that people have to perform in their roles. We are going to use all the different measurables based on their positions,” he added.
Meanwhile, the 39-year-old Sammy said he was excited for the challenge of coaching the regional side and believes he can make an impact as head coach.
“I’m really looking forward to the opportunity, especially looking at the players we have and the impact that I believe I can have in the dressing room. I believe I will bring the same approach as I had as a player: the passion, the desire for success, and my undying love for West Indies cricket,” said Sammy.
“When I look around there is an abundance of talent, and what I saw in South Africa in the white ball matches under new captains Shai Hope and Rovman Powell and the leadership provided by Andre Coley, there is great belief that we can do well. I’m looking forward to imparting my knowledge, my tactical acumen, my communication skills and my man-management skills. I get excited about putting the plans together and seeing the players execute them,” he added.
Coley, 48, who was appointed interim coach when Phil Simmons left the post last year, said he is honoured to take up the role full-time and wants to help the team move up the Test rankings.
“I am looking forward to the challenges ahead, as well as the opportunities as we sharpen our focus on moving up the Test rankings, and qualifying for the World Test Championship final in June 2025,” he said of his plans for the red ball side.
Meanwhile, CWI CEO Johnny Grave described the appointment of specialist coaches as “new approach” for the regional side and one that will “bring different perspectives, skills and real passion to the West Indies dressing room.”