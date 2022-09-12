Time to wake up

“The amazing welcome that we are getting right now, that is just going to set the pace for tomorrow... A great bunch of guys so we just have to make sure we make the cricket ball and the cricket bat talk tomorrow.”
Surrounded by fans, dancing girls and the Carib drummers at Piarco International Airport yesterday, Andre Russell sounded like a man motivated to be the “Dre Russ” not yet seen in this year’s Caribbean Premier League (CPL).
And today, Russell and the rest of the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) have the chance to begin making amends for a slow start to the 2022 CPL T20 campaign when they take on high-flying leaders Barbados Royals at the Queen’s Park Oval from 7 p.m.
TKR go into the match bottom of the six-team table following heavy defeats to the Royals (80 runs) and the Jamaica Tallawahs (34 runs) in the St Lucia leg of the CPL. The Royals by contrast are thriving with a perfect five-game win streak under David Miller, and having already beaten TKR, will be confident of completing the double.
Another loss, however, is something that four-time champions TKR can ill-afford as they try to make a run for the playoffs. “It’s actually good to get a taste of losing, getting that feel in a changing room with so many star players. Everyone is hungry right now to win,” Russell told the media yesterday.
However, the all-rounder acknowledged that a number of things would have to change tonight if the Royals are to be overcome. “I think our batting and bowling has been letting us down,” he began.
“I have been going for runs; that’s not good and I haven’t been finishing off games as I should; so I’m not going to pinpoint and say the team this (and that), I’m gonna make sure that I put myself on the spot and say I haven’t been doing what I’ve been known to do.
Russell continued: “I just think once we get it right, this team can hurt bowling attacks and we have experience that we can restrict teams for 120 runs, so we just have to make sure we don’t take things for granted. When we get good starts bowling first, we have to make sure we stay on their throats...don’t give them any breather and that’s what we’ve (not) been doing...We know what we have to do next time.”
And while poor starts have characterised the TKR batting efforts so far, Russell said he had “no doubt” that pinch-hitter Sunil Narine can get the runs on the board to help set up the innings. “A few failures don’t make a bad player,” he said.
The Knight Riders have also been hampered by the loss of left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein, who has been missing through injury since being Man-of-the-Match in TKR’s season-opening three-wicket victory against the St Lucia Kings.
Yesterday, Hosein confirmed that his rehabilitation is ongoing. “It’s progress for now and I’m hoping to get back out on the park soon,” he said. And while he cannot currently help his teammates, Hosein said a TKR turnaround was possible, “once we play together as a team...I think it’s just putting it together and everyone playing their roles and not leaving it up for anybody else.”
In the three-match stretch this week against the Royals, Guyana Amazon Warriors tomorrow and the Tallawahs on Saturday, TKR will be playing in front of their home fans for the first time since 2019. And they will be counting on that support tonight against the Royals.
Nicholas Pooran, who like Russell is playing his first season with the Trinidad franchise, put it this way: “The fans are our 12th man.”
Both the TKR first XI and the “reserves” will have to be on their game to stop the Royals spoiling the party.