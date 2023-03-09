TIMELY RUNS

Jason Holder cracked his first half-century in more than a year-and-a-half, and bailed West Indies out of another batting crisis to reduce South Africa’s first innings lead to 69 in the second Test yesterday.

Holder was unbeaten on 81 and shared a string of tidy stands with the lower order, including 58 for the last wicket with Gudakesh Motie, before the Caribbean side were bowled out for 251 a little before the scheduled close on the second day at the Wanderers.