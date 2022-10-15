Tip-off time

Trinidad and Tobago’s senior netball team begins its defence of its Americas Qualifiers title when taking on Antigua & Barbuda this morning as the seven-day tournament gets under way today in Jamaica.
The Calypso Girls are seeking qualification for the 2023 Netball World Cup in South Africa. And this evening T&T will again be in action a second time, against St Lucia in the evening session. Eight countries, along with hosts and guest team Jamaica, will participate in the Championship, at the National Indoor Sports Centre, in Kingston.
Apart from Jamaica and T&T, Barbados, St Vincent & the Grenadines, Antigua-Barbuda, the Cayman Islands, Grenada, St Lucia and the United States, compete for two available spots for next year’s World Cup to be held in Cape Town --the first time the World Cup is being held on the African continent.
Jamaica have already qualified by virtue of their world number three ranking, and may been using the tournament to look at some new players. Veteran captain and Australia-based shooter Jhaniele Fowler is the only member of Jamaica’s silver medal-winning Commonwealth Games team in the squad.
However, president of Netball Jamaica Tricia Robinson has said the Sunshine Girls will not be taking the teams lightly, as it forms a very important part of their preparation and developmental programmes.
T&T won the 2019 tournament when beating host country Barbados 65-51 in Bridgetown. And Calypso Girls head-coach Kemba Duncan expects that every team will be focused on beating hers. “We would have won the last qualifiers, and as defending champions, we expect that,” Duncan commented prior to the team’s departure to Jamaica.
Duncan has picked 10 members of the T&T team which played at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last August. She is expecting her players will give a solid performance every match.
New to the Calypso Girls senior set-up are former youth players Shaniya Morgan and Cheynelle Dolland, both of whom during a series of instagram interviews conducted by team captain Shaquanda Greene-Noel expressed their joy to be in the team.
The “baby” of the team is six-foot, two-inch goalkeeper Morgan, who can play at both ends of the court. The 19-year-old first represented T&T at the Caribbean Games (U-23) in July. The teenager is also a goal-shoot, but has been brought into the team primarily as a goalkeeper.
“It was awesome, playing for the first time for my country,” Morgan stated of her Caribbean Games experience, as she looks forward to making her senior debut.
Dolland, the other newcomer, can play in either position as goal-attack or goal-shoot. She is another player making the transition from age-group to the senior level. Dolland previously represented the country at the Under-21 World Cup in Botswana. “It has been challenge, I had to work very hard,” said Dolland, of her move up to senior level. “I’m very excited and grateful.”
Meanwhile, Tiana Dillon has played netball from Under-16 to Under-23 level for T&T and she is hoping to make her senior debut during the tournament-- having not gotten any playing time as a member of the Commonwealth Games team. She returns from injury and is ready to get her first senior cap at these qualifiers. The versatile Dillon plays the goal-shoot, goal-attack and wing-attack positions.
“I’m just ready,“ Dillon stated. “I’m looking forward to actually touching court...coming off (of) injuries.”
T&T squad:
DEFENCE: Shaquanda Greene-Noel (Captain), Jameela McCarthy, Jeresia McEcharane, Shaniya Morgan
MIDCOURT: Shantel Seemungal, Oprah Douglas, Janeshia Cassimy, Faith Hagley
SHOOTERS: Afeisha Noel (Vice-Captain), Joelisa Cooper, Tiana Dillon, Chynelle Dolland
RESERVES: Tahirah Hollingsworth, Alena Brooks, Ebony Williams
Coach: Kemba Duncan,
Manager: Ashelle Legalle
T&T’s upcoming matches:
(Today)
T&T v Antigua & Barbuda 8.25 a.m.
T&T v St Lucia 5.15 p.m.
(Tomorrow)
SVG v T&T 5.25 p.m.
(Tuesday)
Grenada v T&T 5.15pm
(Wednesday)
T&T v Cayman Islands 10.15 a.m.
T&T v USA 7.15 p.m.