Gujarat Titans jumped to the second spot on the IPL 2023 standings after beating Mumbai Indians by 55 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, yesterday.
A classy half-century from Shubman Gill (56 off 34) set the platform and then blistering knocks from Abhinav Manohar (42 off 21) and David Miller (46 off 22) provided finishing touches to power the Titans to a daunting total of 207 for six.
The Afghanistan spinners —Rashid Khan (2/27) and Noor Ahmad (3/37)— then starred with the ball to restrict Mumbai to 152 for nine. Captain Hardik Pandya gave Gujarat Titans a good start with the ball, sending back his opposite number Rohit Sharma for two in the second over and Mumbai could only muster 29 for one at the end of the six-over PowerPlay.
The pressure was building and it brought rewards as Rashid Khan sent back Kishan (13 off 21) in the eighth over and, three balls later, he trapped Impact Player Tilak Varma lbw via a successful review as Mumbai slipped to 58 for three at the halfway stage.
With the required run-rate creeping over 18, Nehal Wadhera and Piyush Chawla got together and tried to put up a fight with a 24-ball 45 run stand but with 73 needed off 18, Chawla departed, run-out, trying to run through for a bye. Wadhera (40 off 21) departed in the same over. It was always going to be an uphill battle as Mumbai kept losing wickets regularly as they fell well short of their target.
Summarised Scores:
Gujarat Titans 207-6 (Gill 56, Miller 46, Manohar 42, Chawla 2-34) vs Mumbai Indians 152-9 (Wadhera 40, Green 33, Noor 3-37, Rashid 2-27) —Titans won by 55 runs