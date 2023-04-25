Gujarat Titans jumped to the second spot on the IPL 2023 standings after beating Mumbai Indians by 55 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, yesterday.

A classy half-century from Shubman Gill (56 off 34) set the platform and then blistering knocks from Abhinav Manohar (42 off 21) and David Miller (46 off 22) provided finishing touches to power the Titans to a daunting total of 207 for six.

The Afghanistan spinners —Rashid Khan (2/27) and Noor Ahmad (3/37)— then starred with the ball to restrict Mumbai to 152 for nine. Captain Hardik Pandya gave Gujarat Titans a good start with the ball, sending back his opposite number Rohit Sharma for two in the second over and Mumbai could only muster 29 for one at the end of the six-over PowerPlay.

The pressure was building and it brought rewards as Rashid Khan sent back Kishan (13 off 21) in the eighth over and, three balls later, he trapped Impact Player Tilak Varma lbw via a successful review as Mumbai slipped to 58 for three at the halfway stage.

With the required run-rate creeping over 18, Nehal Wadhera and Piyush Chawla got together and tried to put up a fight with a 24-ball 45 run stand but with 73 needed off 18, Chawla departed, run-out, trying to run through for a bye. Wadhera (40 off 21) departed in the same over. It was always going to be an uphill battle as Mumbai kept losing wickets regularly as they fell well short of their target.

Summarised Scores:

Gujarat Titans 207-6 (Gill 56, Miller 46, Manohar 42, Chawla 2-34) vs Mumbai Indians 152-9 (Wadhera 40, Green 33, Noor 3-37, Rashid 2-27) —Titans won by 55 runs

WI Academy clash against Team Weekes

Having pulled off a shock seven-wicket victory over Team Headley last week, the West Indies Academy will be looking to wrap up the Headley-Weekes Tri-Series when they face Team Weekes in their second match, starting today at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua, from 10 a.m.

Clarke Road, QPCC I in key clash

The penultimate round of matches in the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board Sunday League 50-overs tournament bowls off today with five teams still in the hunt for the final three places in the playoffs.

Battle for ‘Southern’ supremacy

IT is a South final and takes place tomorrow, at Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella, from 7 p.m. The big prize though is the presidency of the Southern Football Association (SFA).

By Friday, the SFA will have a new president and executive to run its affairs, following its Annual General Meeting (AGM) when the membership vote to elect a new Executive to serve a four-year term.

‘Pres’ end Hillview’s T20 reign

Recently-crowned PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) Premiership champions Presentation College San Fernando are through to the final of the InterCol T20 competition after whipping 2019 winners Hillview College by ten runs in their semi-final game at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, on Monday night.

Jereem tops ‘Pure’ 200

Jereem “The Dream” Richards continued his 2023 winning ways with victory in his 200 metres season-opener at the Pure Athletics Spring Invitational in Florida, USA, on Sunday.

Richards stopped the clock at 20.40 seconds for victory in the men’s 200. On April 15, he won his 400m outdoor opener in a personal best 44.68. The Trinidad and Tobago track star was also on fire during the indoor season, winning twice and finishing second once in three 400 outings.

Cadogan plays qualifier in ITF

AFTER his two Trinidad and Tobago compatriots were eliminated yesterday, Joseph Cadogan will begin his campaign against a qualifier when the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Men’s US$15,000 Tournament continues today at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.