Title battle resumes today

THREE of the top four teams are in East Trinidad for today’s midweek round of Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League matches.

Today there are double headers in the East, at both Arima Velodrome where Defence Force are in action; and at the La Horquetta Recreation ground, where both leaders AC Port of Spain and contenders Terminix La Horquetta Rangers are in action. Police FC are also at home to Caledonia AIA at the Police Barracks in St James, while second-placed Club Sando host the bottom team Cunupia FC at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium.

Fixtures:

Today

Venue — Manny Ramjohn Stadium

4 p.m. - CLUB SANDO vs CUNUPIA FC

Venue —Arima Velodrome

5 p.m.- DEFENCE FORCE FC vs CENTRAL FC

7.15 p.m. - W CONNECTION vs PRISON SERVICE FC

Venue —La Horquetta Recreation Ground

5 p.m. - AC PORT OF SPAIN FC vs POINT FORTIN CIVIC

7.15 p.m. - TERMINIX LA HORQUETTA RANGERS vs SAN JUAN JABLOTEH

Venue — Police Barracks, St James

6 p.m. - POLICE FC vs CALEDONIA AIA

TTPFL STANDINGS

Team P W D L GF GA GD PTS

AC POS 13 11 0 2 35 9 +26 33

Club Sando 13 10 2 1 30 13 +17 32

La Horquetta Rangers 11 9 1 1 36 13 23 28

Defence Force 12 9 1 2 28 10 18 28

Central FC 13 7 1 5 26 20 +6 22

Police 12 5 1 6 21 22 -1 16

W Connection 13 4 2 7 12 19 -7 14

Point Fortin 13 3 2 8 9 16 -7 11

Prison Service 13 3 2 8 8 3 -22 11

San Juan Jabloteh 13 2 2 9 14 30 -16 8

Morvant Caledonia Utd 13 2 2 9 11 29 -18 8

Cunupia 13 2 2 9 8 27 -19 8

