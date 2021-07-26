Trinidad and Tobago rower Felice Aisha Chow will be at Sea Forest Waterway on Wednesday night (T&T time) in the Tokyo 2020 Women’s Single Sculls C/D semi-finals, the penultimate stage in classification for positions 13 to 24.

Chow finished 22nd at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Based on her performances here in Tokyo, Japan so far, the 44-year-old has a good shot at improving on that placing.