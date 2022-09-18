“We got two wins on a trot but not as clinical as we’d want it to be.”
Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) skipper Kieron Pollard still saw room for improvement Saturday night after his side beat the Jamaica Tallawahs by four wickets to move up to third place in the Caribbean Premier League T20 standings.
A win last night against the improving St Lucia Kings at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA) would have taken TKR up to second place behind the Barbados Royals, while a defeat would have dropped them back to fourth.
“We just need to dig deep, take into account different variables and...most important we get two points and we have to try to do that in less than 24 hours,” Pollard noted Saturday after the victory inspired by trusted seamer Ravi Rampaul.
“Obviously he hasn’t been having the great tournament so far in terms of economy, but we know what he can do and it’s just a matter of backing individuals at that point in time…We have selected him for a reason and he came out and showed his mettle again and his experience,” Pollard said of Rampaul afterwards.
The bowler himself was happy that his homework had paid off. “I haven’t started the CPL well and I had to go back to the drawing board and look at what I was doing wrong and thankfully it came off today,” Rampaul said Saturday.
Asked to chase the small target of 117 runs, the Knight Riders turned what should have been a routine chase into a tense affair, losing six wickets before an Andre Russell boundary at the start of the final over sealed the win. The manner of the victory lacked the panache to match the atmosphere at a sold-out BLCA in Tarouba.
For after Rampaul’s Man-of-the-Match bowling effort of 4-0-19-4 had limited the Tallawahs to 166 for seven, the TKR batters failed to ramajay. The loss of openers Nicholas Pooran and Tion Webster inside the first seven balls of the innings without a run on the scoreboard, set the tone for a muted run chase.
Colin Munro (40, 28 balls) and Tim Seifert (28, 31 balls) settled things down with their fourth wicket partnership of 67. But once they and Sunil Narine departed thanks to Imad Wasim (Munro), the ever-dangerous Mohammad Amir (Narine) and Migael Pretorius (Seifert), the tension kept rising.
Pollard’s dismissal as he swung Fabian Allen to deep midwicket didn’t calm things down. But the asking rate was never steep and in the end, Akeal Hosein (14 not out) and Russell (18 not out) got the job done.
Tallawahs captain Rovman Pollard was left to rue his side’s tame batting effort, not his choosing to take first strike. On a pitch which made the batters work, the Tallawahs were undermined by the loss of Brandon King, Amir Jangoo, Powell himself and Raymon Reifer inside the first Powerplay.
The crowd was revved up by those wickets, shared between Akeal Hosein — who removed Jangoo off the last ball of the second over — and Rampaul, who had Brandon King caught by Narine in the third over, and in the fifth, bowled Powell and had Reifer snicking to wicketkeeper Seifert.
Using all his variations and delivering them on a fuller length, Rampaul also later had Wasim caught at extra-cover by Pollard to complete easily his best effort of the season.
Wasim’s wicket (95 for six) broke a sixth wicket stand of 58 with Fabian Allen (50) that, while not stopping the party in Tarouba, took the Tallwahs closer to the 100 from the shambles of 22 for four. The Tallawahs knew they didn’t get enough. But they almost made their 116 work against TKR batters who nearly spoiled their own party.
Rampaul noted: “Our batting still has to come to the party but we know we are getting stronger each and every game that we play. All the matches, we are taking them one by one and working our way up the table.”
Summarised scores:
Tallawahs 116-7, 20 overs (Fabian Allen 50; Ravi Rampaul 4/19) vs TKR 119-6, 19.1 overs (Colin Munro 40, Tim Seifert 28; Mohammad Amir 2/15)
—Result: TKR won by four wickets.