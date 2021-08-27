TKR bounce back

The Trinbago Knight Riders survived another shaky start to register their first win of Hero Caribbean Premier League 2021 on Friday.
Having made a mess of chasing 143 on the opening day Thursday against the Guyana Amazon Warriors, TKR again found themselves in early strife at Warner Park, St Kitts against the Barbados Royals. They were 38 for four in the eighth over in their pursuit of 123 for victory. But captain Kieron Pollard and Denesh Ramdin rallied them to a six-wicket win.
Pollard (58, 30 balls, three fours, six sixes) put an exclamation mark on the victory in typical style, with a six and four off Thisara Perera to end the match with one ball remaining in the 17th over.
By then, he and wicketkeeper/batsman Ramdin had posted 87 for the sixth wicket to ease the pressure on the defending champions and snuff out the hopes of the Royals.
Ramdin, back with TKR after spending last season with the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, supported his skipper with an unbeaten 29 off 31 balls. The pair used their experience and survived some close calls to negate the excellent early work of Mohammad Amir (4-0-21-3).
The Royals’ left-arm Pakistani pace ace removed Sunil Narine, Lendl Simmons and Colin Munro in each of his first three overs to leave TKR reeling on 18 for three while Oshane Thomas removed Tim Seifert via a catch in the deep by Glenn Phillips.
With Darren Bravo struggling with a twisted ankle sustained while fielding, Pollard came out knowing his side needed a performance from him. Once again, he delivered, growing into his innings after taking a few overs to settle in before going into overdrive on the small ground. The Royals simply didn’t have enough runs to defend.
Tighter in the field than they were on the opening day, the Knight Riders efficiently limited the Royals to 122 in 19.2 overs after Holder had won the toss and decided to bat.
While all the bowlers bar Jayden Seales (4-0-42-0) were on point, Man-of-the-Match Isuru Udana was outstanding. Mixing his pace nicely, the Sri Lankan seamer picked up five wickets (4-0-21-5) in only his second match with TKR. Those were the best figures by a Knight Riders bowler in the history of the CPL. He got the key wickets of openers Glenn Phillips (24, 24 balls) and Johnson Charles (13, 12 balls), skipper Holder (3), top-scorer Azam Khan (30, 21 balls) and Thisara Perera.
Like his colleagues, Shai Hope (20, 19 balls) also got into double figures. But like them, he could not produce a substantial score before he fell to a well-taken Bravo catch as he tried to hit stingy Akeal Hosein (4-0-18-1) away.
And when Ravi Rampaul had Oshane Thomas caught in the deep with four balls left in the innings, the Royals seemed to have sold themselves short. Pollard and Ramdin made sure that was the case.
Summarised scores:
Barbados Royals 122 (A. Khan 30, G. Phillips 24; M. Amir 3/21, O. Thomas 1/14) vs Trinbago Knight Riders 125/4 (K. Pollard 58*, D. Ramdin 29*; I. Udana 5/21, R. Rampaul 2/13)
-Trinbago Knight Riders won by six wickets.
Man-of-the-Match: Isuru Udana