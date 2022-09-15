TKR BOUNCE BACK

They got their wish. Finally.
TKR’s disappointing season in the Caribbean Premier League took a turn for the better with their 26-run victory over the Guyana Amazon Warriors Wednesday night. The win, only the Trinidad franchise’s second in five matches, moved Kieron Pollard’s side from last to fourth. But it also would have boosted confidence within the team and their fan base about what could still happen this season.
Sunil Narine’s 26 runs and two cheap wickets (4-0-9-2) earned him Man-of-the-Match honours. But the three wickets each picked up by Andre Russell and Akeal Hosein - upon his timely return from injury – marked a collective bowling effort that made the difference.
Asked to get 151 to win after TKR had made 150 for eight in their 20 overs, the Amazon Warriors lacked a batter ruthless enough to take charge of the chase.
Ravi Rampaul’s removal of top-scorer Chandrapaul Hemraj inside the Powerplay (54 for three) was significant.
And Hosein’s dismissal of the dangerous-looking Henrich Klaasen (19, six balls) via a Nicholas Pooran catch at cover; plus Russell’s dismissal of captain Shimron Hetmyer for 20 in the tenth over and his clean bowling of Romario Shepherd with a yorker (14th) prompted a permanent decline of the innings.
Each wicket caused an eruption in the ground and a fresh set of celebrations as the Amazon Warriors lost their last seven wickets for 71 runs.
Earlier, TKR produced their best score of the tournament without getting the best from their power-hitters.
Pooran (15 off seven balls) again promised much opening the innings but got greedy against Shepherd and snicked a drive at a wide delivery to wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen in the third over.
Shepherd (3-0-22-3), omitted from the West Indies T20 World Cup team, consoled himself with the wickets of the WI skipper plus Pooran’s opening partner Tion Webster, who was trapped lbw first ball of the match and later, wicketkeeper Tim Seifert (27, 35 balls).
TKR however ended the Powerplay on a decent 43 for two. But they again struggled to accelerate through the middle overs.
Colin Munro and Seifert put on a run-a-ball 51 for the third wicket before Munro (42, 37 balls) became the first of four victims for left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi (4-0-36-4).
Munro left half-way through the 12th over with the platform set for his side’s heavy hitters. But once more the big bang didn’t quite come from Russell (three) and Pollard (16 off ten).
Like he did the previous night against the Barbados Royals, though, Narine again produced down the order with 26 from 20 balls. But it took a maximum from Rampaul in the final over to haul the Knight Riders up to 150.
This time, the runs on the board were enough.
Summarised scores:
TKR 150-8, 20 overs (Colin Munro 42, Tim Seifert 27, Sunil Narine 26; Tabraiz Shamsi 4/36, Ramario Shepherd 3/22)
vs Amazon Warriors 124, 17.5 overs (Chandrapaul Hemraj 28; Adre Russell 3/16, Akeal Hosein 3/36, Sunil Narine 2/9
---TKR won by 26 runs