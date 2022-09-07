It could be argued the intervening rain that provoked the use of the Duckworth/Lewis/Stern system at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, spared Kieron Pollard’s side even more blushes.
When the second and decisive interruption came after the conclusion of the eighth over of their reply, TKR were tottering at 51 for seven and seemed irredeemably poised for defeat after the David Miller-led Royals had romped to 194 for four.
Man-of-the-Match Miller (60, 36 balls, five fours, two sixes) had continued to pummel the TKR bowling after his openers Kyle Mayers (52, 33 balls, five fours, four sixes) and Quinton De Kock (44, 34 balls, six fours) had provided a platform of 85 runs based on a Powerplay start of 60.
Mayers’ departure at that point made little difference to TKR’s fortunes, as both De Kock and Miller continued with a savage display of power-hitting.
Only the enigmatic Sunil Narine (one for 23) managed to put some restraint on the Royals’ batting.
But TKR’s other strike bowlers—Ravi Rampaul (one for 44), Andre Russell (one for 33 off three overs), Anderson Philip (none for 22 from two overs) and Terrance Hinds (none for 43 from three overs)—all suffered some form of lambasting from the Barbados franchise’s batters.
Miller enjoyed a 58-run partnership with Azam Khan (18) before Jason Holder with 14 from just four balls with two fours, played a significant cameo towards the end to propel the Royals to an above-par score.
TKR needed to start strongly to have a chance to run down the Royals.
They did get one of sorts.
Their first two partnerships—13 runs each -were the highest of the innings, openers Tion Webster and the pinch-hitting Narine combining for 13 off Mayers’ first and only over.
But Oshane Thomas shook off a first ball wide to produce a fuller, straighter and quicker delivery clocked at 140 mph to uproot Narine’s off-stump on the first legal delivery of his over.
Colin Munro (12) played positively to keep the momentum from the opening over, lacing an over-pitched Thomas ball through the covers and to the boundary. Munro continued with the aggression, swivelling to pull a delivery from outside the off-stump over the towering Holder and the square-leg boundary, as TKR ended the second over on 24 for one.
But Munro’s hostility, coupled with the Royals’ confidence in their bowling, proved his downfall.
Holder produced one that was short but which cramped Munro, the Kiwi managing only to sky a pull that wicketkeeper De Kock scooped up.
Then on the first ball of the third over, Webster sliced a catch to point from Obed Mc Coy immediately before the first interruption.
On the resumption and with the Royals needing to bowl out the fifth over to qualify the encounter as a completed match, part-time spinner Devon Thomas had Tim Seifert wafting at one outside off-stump that the batter feathered through to De Kock, before capturing Pollard’s wicket when the Knight Riders skipper only managed to edge a dab through to De Kock once more.
It was a heady passage of play for the Royals in which they gained three TKR wickets for eight runs.
For TKR, their dismal situation of 35 for five after five overs was a big headache that would become a migraine.
In the following over, Nicholas Pooran crunched a boundary between point and cover, helping to add seven runs in the over before being trapped lbw by Mc Coy on the final ball, even after a review.
Then one Thomas (O) replaced another and inveigled a false shot from the destructive Andre Russell, who miscued a skier to third man on what proved to be the penultimate ball of the match.
A heavy downpour then arrived...mercifully for the TKR.
SUMMARISED SCORES:
Barbados Royals 194-4, 20 overs (David Miller 60, Kyle Mayers 52, Quinton De Kock 44)
vs TKR 51-7, eight overs (Colin Munro 12; Oshane Thomas 2/18, Obed Mc Coy 2/11, Devon Thomas 2/4)
—Royals won by 80 runs on DLS system