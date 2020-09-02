Stand-in captain Dwayne Bravo has credited the Trinbago Knight Riders’ (TKR) dream start to the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 to their team’s professional approach to this year’s campaign.
With regular captain Kieron Pollard and Sunil Narine resting yesterday, TKR rang in four changes, with Bravo leading the local franchise to a 59-run victory —their eighth on the trot—over the hapless St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy. The Patriots are the virtual opposite of the Knight Riders with just one win from eight matches.
“I think everyone is happy for each other’s success,” Bravo said in his CPL T20 post-match interview yesterday. “We encourage the players to play the game with the right attitude, the right intensity. We encourage players to learn the game, not just to play the game; you have to learn... learn from the opposition, learn from ourselves. We have to keep challenging each other.”
The Rayad Emrit-led Patriots could not meet the TKR challenge yesterday, especially the test set by TKR opener Lendl Simmons who earned his first solid score of the tournament - 96 from 63 balls- in an innings that built progressively until his dismissal with five balls remaining in his team’s innings. The Patriots had won the toss and chosen to field.
“I think...the partnership between him and Darren, they really laid the foundation for us to have a total; anything over 160 is always good,” Bravo said, “I think as a batter, once a batter makes runs, he will always feel confident but I think the team always supports Simmons 100 per sent regardless of his form in the tournament. He hasn’t gotten the scores that he would have liked but as a team we don’t let him feel that pressure that he is not scoring. He is a big part of our set-up, he is a world class player and now at the business end of the tournament, that will only do well for him, his confidence and he showed his class again today (yesterday) that he is one of the best in the region.”
The four TKR changes yesterday included the CPL’s oldest player, 48-year-old Indian national Pravin Tambe who bowled with menacing control, including a maiden over in finishing with one for 12 from his allotment of four overs. Sikandar Raza was TKR’s most potent bowler with three for 15. And the TKR won even after losing left-handed opener Colin Munro who was forced to retire hurt following a blow to his wrist from Alzarri Joseph.
“We haven’t won the tournament as yet but I am sure the entire T&T and all the TKR fans would be happy with the cricket we have played,” said Bravo. As for Emrit, he was at pains to explain his side’s continued poor form.
“I am lost for words at the moment. We have seen why TKR have been so dominant throughout the tournament and why we are where we are at the moment. We just couldn’t get anything right. They totally outplayed us in all departments and I think that’s the outcome of the game. It shows why they are on top,” Emrit said.
The Patriots skipper stood by his decision to forego his most economical bowler Imran Khan and instead laid blame at the other bowlers whom he said failed to execute the gameplan.
“It has been the trend throughout the tournament,” said Emrit.
Emrit said the Patriots batters have also failed to consistently produce runs including in yesterday’s match, with only two individual scores over 50 for their eight games to date.
“So it‘s been difficult for all the batters and that’s why we are where we are,” Emrit said.
The captain stated Patriots team members needed to motivate themselves and start executing their plans - developed in team meetings - on the field
“As a leader I can only do so much and it’s up to the guys to motivate themselves. We have two games in which to try to get two wins but it’s how badly they want it,” Emrit concluded.