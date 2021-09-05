TKR GO 3RD

The Trinbago Knight Riders kept themselves in the hunt for a Caribbean Premier League semi-final spot after their seven-wicket victory over the Jamaica Tallawahs, yesterday.
Beginning their sixth match at Warner Park second-from-bottom, the defending champions ended it in third. And captain Kieron Pollard was grateful for the win.
“I’m pleased with the two points. It’s something that we spoke about, how important this game was for us to get two points,” he said following the match. “It has been a sort of a hot/cold sort of season...loss/win, loss/win, loss/win, so hopefully we can strive for some consistency going forward,” he added.
A century partnership for the second wicket between Man-of-the-Match Lendl Simmons (70, 45 balls, five fours, five sixes) and Colin Munro (34, 34 balls, two fours, one six) sealed the win as TKR ended on 145 for three, chasing 145 for victory, with 17 balls to spare.
TKR still were not at their best. Having taken five Tallawahs wickets by the end of the Powerplay, the champs allowed the opposition to get up to a respectable 144 for seven. And in the run chase, Simmons and Munro were generously given chances by Chris Green and Jason Mohammed; Simmons being put down twice.
Eventually both were dismissed, leaving the job of completing the win to Pollard (seven) and Darren Bravo (14), back from a three-match injury layoff.
Two wides from slow bowler Green ended the match, errors that typified a patchy Tallawahs performance.
Their captain, Rovman Powell was especially concerned by the dropped catches.
He noted the problem was occurring, “every single game”.
“We talked about it. Every time we drop, guys come on and score runs. It’s something that’s plaguing us, not this year alone but last year also, so it’s something we need to get right,” he said.
The Tallawahs could not have afforded those slip-ups given the total they were defending on a good batting strip. But it was a score they did very well to reach given their horror start.
When the Tallawahs batted after being sent in, Carlos Brathwaite (58, 40 balls, seven fours, two sixes), Imad Wasim (42, 38 balls, three fours, two sixes) and Andre Russell (20, eight balls, one six, two fours) effected a remarkable resurrection of the innings.
The Tallawahs seemed dead, dead, dead when the six-over Powerplay found them at 15 for five.
They were literally put in a spin by Akeal Hosein (4-1-12-2) and Sunil Narine (4-0-13-1) who got rid of Kennar Lewis (second ball of the match), Jason Mohammed and Powell. In between their work, the tournament’s leading wicket-taker, Ravi Rampaul added opener Kirk McKenzie and No.3 Haider Ali to his 2021 collection of 15.
It was at this point that Brathwaite and Wasim got together. Brathwaite, the former West Indies T20 skipper, revealed his best self, batting with great calculation, precision and power. In his sixth-wicket stand of 83 off 63 balls with Wasim, the Pakistan left-hander was the clever innovator. But together they changed the tone and tempo of the innings.
By the time Wasim stretched and helped Isuru Udana to Bravo at extra cover, the Tallawahs had risen to 98 for six midway through the 17th over.
Having seen off the bulk of the spin threat, they cashed in on Udana (3-0-49-1) - the left-arm seamer going for 20 in his first over - and Pollard (1-0-12-0).
“Dre Russ” then did his thing, hammering Udana for six to end the innings, as he and Brathwaite smacked 40 from 20 balls, Brathwaite being run out off the penultimate ball of the innings.
The Tallawahs had managed 110 runs off the final ten overs as opposed to a CPL record low 34 off the first ten.
But when the two teams meet again tomorrow, they will know that such a bad start can’t be repeated. They will have to find their rhythm much faster.