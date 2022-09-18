TKR JUST SHORT

Charles’ fourth half-century of the series and Wiese’s cameo knock at the death propelled the Kings to 147 for six in their 20 overs before three early strikes from Chase set the Knight Riders back and denied the home side match-winning momentum. And despite a couple sixes and a four in the last over by Andre Russell (23 not out, 11 balls), the late-finishing TKR came up short at 146 for six.
It was the first loss in 11 at the BLCA for the Trinidad and Tobago franchise, but it was a deserving win for the steadily improving Kings. They moved to second in the standings, while TKR dropped to fourth.
The tall off-spinner Chase , turning the ball away from the left-handers and generating useful bounce, created early havoc in the TKR innings, dismissing Leonardo Julien (two), Colin Munro (one) and Nicholas Pooran (zero) as TKR lost their first three wickets for four runs in the space of ten balls in the Powerplay.
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert (44, 44 balls) and captain Kieron Pollard (34, 23 balls) then produced their best knocks of the tournament to revive the innings, putting on 54 for the fourth wicket. But once Pollard departed in the 11th over - the first after the drinks break – the Kings bowlers took control with their disciplined line and variations. The highly-impressive Alzarri Joseph (4-1-26-2), Roshan Primus (4-0-40-1) for the most part and Wiese (3-0-18-0) were all on the ball. They backed up their batters.
When the Kings took first strike, Charles again hit the ball with power and confidence to get his fourth half-century of the CPL – 54 off 46 deliveries. Two of his three sixes were smashed in the final over of the Powerplay, Sunil Narine’s first.
Ace off-spinner Narine went for 19 runs in that over, the most he has ever conceded bowling in a CPL Powerplay, and the Kings concluded the first six overs on a healthy 51 for one.
Charles’ effort came at a price, though, as he picked up a leg injury which hampered his batting before he was bowled off-stump by Ravi Rampaul in the 12th over. That was Rampaul’s second wicket in as many overs (2-0-10-2), the veteran seamer having had Niroshan Dickwella caught at deep midwicket by Khary Pierre in the tenth.
Rampaul’s timely interventions pegged the Kings back. But he would do no further damage since he too suffered a leg injury which forced him to leave the field with Charles.
But Narine returned to pick up where Rampaul left off. He got Chase lbw on a controversial review decision. A second set of television replays seemed to suggest that Chase’s bat had made the faintest contact with the ball on his attempted sweep. In his next over, the 18th, the TV umpire ruled in Narine’s favour again, at the expense of Adam Hose.
But Wiese then took the momentum away from the home side with two fours and three sixes in 33 off a mere 14 balls to push the Kings past the 140-run mark.
It looked a winning score given teams ‘ struggles at Tarouba on the weekend and the Knight Riders’ series-long inefficiencies with the willow.
So it proved to be.
Summarised scores:
Kings 147-6, 20 overs (Johnson Charles 54, David Wiese 33; Ravi Rampaul 2/10, Sunil Narine 2/31)
vs TKR 146-6, 20 overs (Time Seifert 44, Kieron Pollard 34, Andre Russell 23 n.o., Sunil Narine 19 n.o.; Roston Chase 3/17, Alzarri Joseph 2/26)
---Kings won by one run.