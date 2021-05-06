TKR keep core

The Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) have held on to 12 players that helped them complete an unprecedented perfect season in 2021 and manager Colin Borde said they will further strengthen the ranks in the players draft as they look to successful defend their title.
Among those retained were skipper Kieron Pollard, mystery spinner Sunil Narine and last year’s top batsman Lendl Simmons.
Not making the cut was Australia leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed, wicketkeeper Amir Jangoo, Indian leg-spinner and the oldest player in tournament Pravin Tambe, and another wicketkeeper in New Zealand’s Tim Seifert.
Tambe was 48 when he competed for TKR last season while Ahmed was 38.
The other change in the squad for the defending champions was the transfer of all-rounder Dwayne Bravo to the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in exchange for wicketkeeper Denesh Ramdin.
TKR currently have four spots to fill to complete their roster.
Borde is convinced that TKR have become a well-oiled machine when it comes to performances on the field and while he expects the competition to get tougher, he is confident they have what it takes to come out on top once again.
“We are happy with the players retained as they have been a part of the core of players for some years now and have grown into be a tight knit and well-oiled machine,” Borde told the Express yesterday.
“We also still have additions to the squad that will come at the draft stages so that we can further strengthen the team,” he added.
The team will be led by Pollard, who recently smashed six sixes in an over against Sri Lanka in Antigua. Pollard was also named Wisden’s leading T20 cricketer in the world. Also retained were Colin Munro, Simmons and Darren Bravo who had good performances last season.
The Knight Riders also welcome back Zimbabwean international Sikandar Raza and USA fast bowler Ali Khan, both of whom performed very well in 2020.
“To win any championship, it will require dedication to preparation and execution and along the way, a bit of luck in circumstances,” Borde continued.
“We will certainly embrace all the efforts of the past to try and achieve back-to-back titles, knowing that the competition gets tougher each year,” he concluded.
The 2021 Hero CPL will take place at Warner Park in St Kitts and Nevis from August 28.
TKR RETAINED PLAYERS:
Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Sikanda Raza, Anderson Phillip, Denesh Ramdin (transfer), Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Ali Khan.