TKR LOSE AGAIN

Limited to just 132 after they were asked to bat first, Kieron Pollard’s men succumbed to an eight-wicket defeat — their third in a row - at the hands of the rampant Barbados Royals as Caribbean Premier League action continued.
A healthy crowd at the Oval was not enough to inspire the TKR batters who again struggled inside the first six Powerplay overs (37 for three) despite Nicholas Pooran’s first half-century of this season’s tournament – 52 off 43 balls.
By contrast, the Royals continued to be dominant inside the first six (58 for one), with left-hander Kyle Mayers again leading the way with a punishing 79.
“Absolutely phenomenal,” was the way Royals captain David Miller described Mayers’ Man-of-the-Match effort.
After Rahkeem Cornwall was bowled in the second over (ten for one) by Daryn Dupavillon, Mayers and Corbin Bosch took the game away from the home side and silenced the crowd with their second-wicket partnership of 98 off 61 balls.
They pounced on everything that was off-line or that gave them the chance to swing their arms. It was a display of quality batting that exposed the lack of a cutting edge in a TKR attack still missing its most potent bowler, Akeal Hosein.
Not even “mystery” spinner Sunil Narine was able to bring a halt to the carnage caused by Mayers ,who motored to his 79 off a mere 36 balls before he slapped a full toss from Dupavillon straight to an unsmiling Pollard at cover.
“We were indisciplined in all three aspects,” Pollard would say afterwards.
Mayers left disappointed, but with the total on 109 for two in the 12th over, the job was nearly done with only 25 more runs needed for victory in double the balls.
Bosch (33, 43 balls) and Quinton De Kock (12, 12 balls) completed the job as the Royals recorded their sixth win in a row.
Earlier, the changes TKR made as they sought to address their poor batting form, did not work well enough.
The move to push Pooran to the top of the order certainly paid off, with the West Indies white-ball skipper combining well with the man he replaced in the opening slot, Narine.
Dropped down to number six, Narine replaced Pollard at the crease with the score on 37 for four in the seventh over and produced his best effort so far, 30 off 31 balls in putting on 70 for the fifth wicket.
But outside of that pair, there was little production from Tion Webster (11), Colin Munro (one), Tim Seifert (zero), Pollard (six) or Andre Russell (three) as the varied Royals attack led by spinners Mujeeb Ur Rahman (three for 17) and Rahkeem Cornwall (two for 27) shared the wickets and sustained the pressure.
It made for a quiet night for the home fans, and one with few answers for Pollard and TKR, who must now pick themselves up for their match on Wednesday against the Guyana Amazon Warriors.
Summarised scores:
TKR 132, 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 52, Sunil Narine 30; Mujeeb Ur Rahman 3/17, Rahkeem Cornwal 2/27, Jason Holder 2/30, Obed McCoy 2/30)
vs Royals 133-2, 16 overs (Kyle Mayers 79, Corbin Bosch 33 not out; Daryn Dupavillon 2/30)
---Royals won by eight wickets.