For the second time this season, the Guyana Amazon Warriors have bested the Trinbago Knight Riders in the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League.
The top-of-the-table clash Saturday night was billed as a dress rehearsal for the Qualifier 1 on Wednesday. And despite TKR resting some of their key players, the fixture lived up to the hype.
With Nicholas Pooran, Andre Rusell, Sunil Narine, Ali Khan and Waqar Salamkheil all sitting down ahead of the playoffs, TKR still managed to post 176 for eight with Keacy Carty stepping up with an impressive 83 off 49 balls in his first CPL knock.
Imran Tahir was the best bowler for the Amazon Warriors, grabbing three wickets for 12 runs which earned him the Player of the Match award.
The chase was just as exciting, with the hosts appeasing the packed house at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence, as they raced to 177 for four to seal a six-wicket win with ten balls to spare and secure their place at the top of the table.
Saim Ayub put the Guyana-based franchise on the winning path, getting off the mark with a four off Akeal Hosein before despatching a quick Jayden Seales over the ropes for two sixes.
Showing a full range of strokes, the left-handed opener Ayub was unstoppable in the Powerplay, smashing Terrance Hinds for two fours before cutting Seales for four and driving the pacer through cover for another boundary as the home team raced to 46 without loss after four overs.
Odean Smith struck Mark Deyal for six to take the score past 50 but TKR struck back with Ayub being caught by Samit Patel off Hosein for 37 off 24 balls as the crowd fell silent.
Hosein could have had another in the over but Kadeem Alleyne put down Smith on 12 and the Jamaican made them pay.
Smith slapped the left-arm spinner for a six and two fours in his next over before sending Samit Patel over long off as the home side took charge of the chase, reaching 92 for one at the half-way stage.
Smith was given two more lives in the 12th over off the bowling of Patel, with Alleyne putting down one and Jaden Carmichael dropping the other.
Smith was eventually caught by Hosein off Hinds for 44 off 32 balls, while Mark Deyal struck another quick blow when Shimron Hetmyer was caught by Alleyne for two as the hosts slipped to 126 for three.
But Hope struck it out to the end, reaching his fourth half-century of the season off 33 balls to ensure Guyana got the win.
He was unbeaten on 54 from 37 balls in the end as the hosts aced the chase.
Earlier, the Amazon Warriors got into stride early with the ball via the run out of Martin Guptill in the second over of the game as he
tried to sneak a quick single off Romario Shepherd. Kevin Sinclair hit the stumps at the bowler’s end to effect the dismissal.
The other TKR opener, Deyal, could have been on his way off the next ball had the fielder hit the stumps but he survived and struck three fours as TKR progressed to 17 for one after two overs.
Deyal also took on Dwaine Pretorius, hitting the pacer to extra cover and then to the fine-leg boundary.
At the other end, Chadwick Walton got a reprieve after a successful review of an lbw decision off the bowling of Shepherd but Deyal continued to flourish with a four off the same bowler to the midwicket boundary.
Keemo Paul also got the treatment from the TKR left-hander, Deyal, smashing the medium pace over mid off for four before hitting one straight back for another boundary. But the Guyanese seamer had the final say with Deyal edging behind to wicketkeeper Azam Khan for 37 off 20 balls.
TKR ended the six-over Powerplay on 49 for two and only managed one boundary in the next four overs as they reached 73 for two at the half-way stage in the face of tight bowling from Warriors spinners, skipper Imran Tahir and Gudakesh Motie and pacer Odean Smith.
But the runs started to flow again in the back end of the innings, with Carty cutting Motie to deep point for four.
Smith was wayward in the next over and Carty hit him over long on before ending the 12th over with two fours as TKR raced 97 for two.
TKR went past triple figures before Walton was bowled by Tahir for 25 off 27 balls to bring skipper Kieron Pollard to the crease with six overs left in the innings.
But the he was just a bystander in the next over when Carty took apart Smith, hitting him for three sixes, two over long off and one over extra cover, plus a four to third man to reach his half-century in style as TKR raced to 133 for three after 15 overs.
Pollard never really got going, but Carty motored on with two more fours off Shepherd before he too departed as part of a three-wicket over from Tahir. But by that time, the damage had been done.
The runs on the board might have been enough for Pollard’s men had they taken their chances in the field. However, they were punished for the lapses and will have just a few days to turn things around ahead of the first qualifier on Wednesday.
Summarised scores:
TKR 176-8, 20 overs (Keacy Carty 83, Mark Deyal 37, Chadwick Walton 25; Imran Tahir 3/12)
vs Guyana Amazon Warriors 177-4, 18.2 overs (Shai Hope 54 n.o., Odean Smith 44, Saim Ayub 37)
- Guyana Amazon Warriors won by six wickets.