TKR MAKE CHANGES

Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah and new Zealand wicketkeeper/batsman Tim Seifert are two late editions to the squad of defending champions, Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) for the upcoming Hero Caribbean Premier League.
The annual T20 tournament starts next Thursday, with TKR taking on the Guyana Amazon Warriors at Warner Park in St Kitts, the venue that will host all the matches in the series. As was the case last year, the CPL will be played in a bio-secure “bubble.”
Shah, currently playing for Pakistan in the Test series against West Indies, and Seifert, who was part of the TKR team that won all 12 of their matches on the way to the title last year, will replace Nepalese leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane and Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza, who was also part of the 2020 squad.
Commenting on the changes, TKR manager Colin Borde told the Express: “Both Lamichhane and Raza will be on international duty and so Shah will replace Sandeep (and) Seifert will replace Raza.”
Commenting on Shah’s addition, the manager added: “Yasir is a very experienced player who has played for TKR in the past...His skill level with both bat and ball is very well documented. His experience will be invaluable to us as a group.”
Borde said most of the TKR squad had already assembled in St Kitts, having arrived by charter on Monday. “Over the next few days, more players will arrive from playing across the various formats across the globe.”
He added: “The next few days will be about coming together as a group and fine-tuning with the coaching staff, captain and support staff on the methodology on how the entire unit will approach the series.”
The additions of Shah and Seifert were two of 11 changes made across five of the six teams for the August 26-September 15 tournament. The only side not affected by the changes prompted by what the CPL said was “player availability,” was the Amazon Warriors.
Among those missing the “biggest party in sports” this year will be Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al-Hasan, who was to turn out for the Jamaica Tallawahs, Australian Matthew Wade (St Lucia Kings), Sri Lankan wrist spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and the South African pair of Rassie Ven Der Dussen and Anrich Nortje, who were all due to play for the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots.
TKR final squad:
Kieron Pollard (Captain), Ravi Rampaul, Suni Narine, Colin Munro, Yasir Shah, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre. Isuru Udana, Tim Seifert, Anderson Phillip,
Denesh Ramdin, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Leonardo Julien, Ali Khan.