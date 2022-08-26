TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS (TKR) men’s and women’s teams both powered to victories on day three of the 6ICTY competition currently underway at Warner Park, St Kitts.
Both triumphs came in commanding fashion and were engineered by the bowlers.
The TKR women dispatched the Guyana Amazon Warriors by six wickets after the men had dismissed their male counterparts by 47 runs.
TKR skipper Deandra Dottin’s belated entry to the tournament has signalled winning fortunes after her stand-in Anisa Mohammed presided over two defeats on the opening day.
Yesterday, Dottin’s charges scuttled out the Warriors for 34 in eight overs with bowling so restrictive, that the Stafanie-Taylor-skippered Amazon Warriors did not find the boundary once in their innings. And no batter was able to score above single digits.
Sune Luus took two wickets or six runs to lead the TKR charge.
Dottin (22 not out, four fours) and fellow opener Lee-Ann Kirby (six not out) only needed 3.5 overs to overhaul their target.
In the earlier men’s game, Man-of-the-Match Jaden Seales took two for ten to help the side win by a comfortable 47-run victory.
He said the men took inspiration from the way the TKR women bounced back Thursday after their back-to-back losses on the opening day.
“We took that as a stepping stone. We knew that we didn’t perform too well in our first game so we had to come here and put in a good performance for ourselves,” Seales said.
The Windies pacer had earlier backed up those words, nabbing the important wickets of opener Chanderpaul Hemraj (five) and Amazon Warriors captain Shimron Hetmeyer (two) and along with his skipper Ravi Rampaul (2/6), he helped limit their opponents to 48 all out in eight overs.
Earlier Tion Webster (27) and Terrance Hinds (23) ushered TKR to 95 for four in their ten allotted overs, a total that their bowlers took advantage of.
In the first game of the day, the hosts St Kitts and Nevis Patriots defeated the St Lucia Kings by three wickets, with 24 balls to spare.
The Kings’ opener Johnson Charles sought to give them some impetus with his 28 (two fours, three sixes) but got little support as they were folded for 66 in 8.4 overs.
Sherfane Rutherford (24 not out) and captain Evin Lewis (22) then guided the Patyriots to victory in six overs flat, even though the Kings’ Jeavor Royal notched two for 36.
Summarised scores:
Men
TKR 95-4, 10 overs (Tion Webster 27, Terrance Hinds 23; Odean Smith 2/11)
vs AMAZON WARRIORS 48, 8.1 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 25 not out; Ravi Rampaul 2/6, Jayden Seales 2/10)
—TKR won by 47 runs.
ST LUCIA KINGS 66, 8.4 overs (Johnson Charles 28; Jaden Carmichael 2/6, Jon-Russ Jaggesar 2/28)
vs ST KITTS & NEVIS PATRIOTS 72-3, six overs (Sherfane Rutherford 24 not out; Jeavor Royal 2/36)
—PATRIOTS won by three wickets.
JAMAICA TALLAWAHS 162-3, 10 overs (Amir Jangoo 68 n.o., Raymon Reifer 57 n.o)
vs BARBADOS ROYALS 121, 9.5 overs (harry Tector 35, Corbin Bosch 33; Raymon Reifer 3/16, Nicholson Gordon 2/18)
—TALLAWAHS won by 41 runs.
Women
AMAZON WARRIORS 33, 8 overs (Sune Luus 2/6)
vs TKR 34-0, 3.5 overs (Deandra Dottin 22 not out)
—TKR won by six wickets.
Today’s matches
Men
St Lucia Kings vs Jamaica Tallawahs, 10 a.m.
Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals, 12.30 p.m.
St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs TKR, 5.30 p.m.
Women
Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Royals, 3 p.m.