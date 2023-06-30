TKR recruit Rossouw, Guptill for 2023 CPL campaign

South Africa’s Rilee Rossouw is looking to bring his batting experience to the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) as the franchise look to flip the script in the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League.
Despite having players like Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales and Sunil Narine in their ranks, the four-time champions TKR finished last on the CPL standings in 2022 as they failed to make it to the play-offs for the first time.
And in an attempt solve their batting woes, TKR have opted to go for experience by adding the 33-year-old Rossouw as well as 36-year-old New Zealand batter Martin Guptill, who had previous stints with Guyana Amazon Warriors and Barbados Royals (formerly Barbados Tridents).
It will be Rossouw’s first time in the CPL and he is relishing the opportunity to join what he called a “dream team”.
“A lot of exciting cricket being played at the CPL and I am ecstatic to be playing my first CPL,” Rossouw said during the CPL draft show yesterday. “A lot of people say it’s a dream team so I’m glad to be part of the dream team for once,” he continued.
Looking back at TKR’s poor showing last year, the South African said “no matter how good you are, the best can always lose against anyone on the day”.
“So, I’m hoping to add my experience and score a lot of runs at the CPL and hopefully this year we can just swap the table around and take the trophy back home,” he added.
The “Caribbean Knights” also added Chadwick Walton to their roster as well as Terrance Hinds, who will both add to the depth of the team’s batting.
Meanwhile Afghanistan left-arm wrist spinner Noor Ahmad and Sri Lankan fast-bowler Matheesha Pathirana will give them even more options with the ball.
Dwayne Bravo’s return “home” was announced before the draft as was the trade which brought Mark Deyal to the franchise.
Meanwhile, other Trinidad and Tobago players also found places in the other team with Amir Jangoo and Joshua James lining up for the defending champions Jamaica Tallawahs; Khary Pierre and Leonardo Julien signing with the Saint Lucia Kings; and Evin Lewis, Yannic Cariah, Jyd Goolie and Joshua Da Silva earning spots with the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots.
TKR SQUAD:
Retained: Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales.
Traded: Dwayne Bravo, Mark Deyal.
Signed: Rilee Rossouw, Martin Guptill, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana
Drafted: Chadwick Walton, Terrance Hinds, Kadeem Alleyne, Jaden Carmichael.