TKR TUMBLE OUT CPL

The scoreboard signalled “Out,” the crowd at the Guyana National Stadium roared and Pollard had to leave. With him, went the chances of his Trinbago Knight Riders to qualify for the playoffs of the Hero Caribbean Premier League.
A packed stadium at Providence celebrated heartily as their Guyana Amazon Warriors condemned TKR to the cellar position in the table and an ignominious 37-run defeat Saturday night.
It was the first time in the ten-year history of the CPL that the Trinidad franchise had failed to make the playoffs.
But the Amazon Warriors fan who declared by placard that he had “sold granny’s house and land for tickets for TKR vs GAW,” didn’t waste his time.
As they have done since the CPL reached Guyana, the Amazon Warriors kept finding men to fire up their batting. Saturday, it was Afghanistan opening batter Gurbaz with a half-century, and Odean Smith with another late innings dazzler as the Warriors posted a challenging 173 for six in their 20 overs.
In response, as so often in their dismal season, the TKR batters were party-poopers. Despite getting their best opening stand of the series – 32 with their fifth different combination of Tim Seifert (13) and Colin Munro (30) – the Knight Riders flattered to deceive and ended tamely on 136 all out.
Samit Patel, promoted to no.3, top-scored with an attractive 34 off 27 balls; nowhere near as chancy as Munro’s effort. But the Knight Riders could again find no one to power the innings all the way through. Nowhere in the order was there a man who was up for the fight.
First season acquisition Nicholas Pooran got his third single-digit score in four innings when he was way short of beating Man-of-the-Match Shakib Al Hasan’s direct throw in the 11th over. A hobbling Andre Russell made 12. And Pollard’s dismissal at 100 for five really signalled the continuation of the end.
Since arriving in South America though, it has been a new beginning for the Warriors. Bottom of the pile before the Guyana leg, they have rallied in front of massive home support for three straight wins and a place in the playoffs, largely because of improved batting.
The home team’s innings was given a solid foundation by Gurbaz with his 60 off 42 balls with six maximums, and an exclamation mark by Smith’s mean big-hitting.
The stocky all-rounder muscled an unbeaten 22 off just 14 balls as he put on 41 with his captain Hetmyer from a mere 16 deliveries.
By the time Hetmyer (23, 14 balls) was run out off the final ball of the innings, some 37 had come from the last two overs bowled by CPL Emerging Player Shaaron Lewis (4-0-38-0) and Ravi Rampaul (4-0-52-1) who returned to the side from injury.
Lewis, effective for the most part, probably had to take on the pressure of the closing overs because of the injury picked up in the field by Russell which evidently prevented him from bowling.
Gurbaz was dismissed in Daryn Dupavillon’s only, expensive over, the 15th, but until Smith’s late onslaught, the Kinght Riders were holding the Warriors at bay, largely through the work of the ever-dangerous Sunil Narine, who picked up the wickets of Shakib Al Hasan (35, 25 balls) and Romario Shepherd (six) for just 23.
Yet again though, TKR had let things slip. It was the story of their season.
Summarised scores:
AMAZON WARRIORS 173-6, 20 overs (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 60, Shakib Al Hasan 35, Shimron Hetmyer 23 n.o., Odean Smith 22; Sunil Narine 2/23)
vs TKR 136, 20 overs (Shakib Al Hasan 3/20, Imran Tahir 2/31, Junior Sinclair 2/26.
---AMAZON WARRIORS won by 37 runs.