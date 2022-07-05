TKR upping the ante for CPL 2022

Colin Munro

FLASHBACK: File photo from 2016 shows Trinbago Knight Riders’ Colin Munro acknowledging the crowd upon scoring a century against the Guyana Amazon Warriors in a CPL match, at the Queen’s Park Oval. —Photo: DEXTER PHILIP

Colin Munro and Tim Seifert will return to the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) family for the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) as the four-time champions continue to build a strong roster in pursuit of a fifth title.

Munro, the Hero CPL’s leading overseas run-scorer, and fellow Kiwi Tim Seifert were two of five overseas signings announced by TKR yesterday.

They will be joined by USA international Ali Khan, who is with the Knight Riders for another year, having first joined them in 2017, as well as Sri Lankan internationals Maheesh Theekshana and Seekkuge Prasanna. Leg-spinner Prasanna is re-joining the TKR having been with the franchise in 2019 while off-spinner Theekshana is joining for the first time.

The Knight Riders will have five more spots to fill at the Hero CPL draft with details of these picks released during the draft show which will be telecast tomorrow at 9 a.m.

Speaking about the signings and retentions, TKR manager Colin Borde said the selection committee is happy with the team being assembled thus far and will be looking to “bring some quality young players into the fold” in the draft as they build a team for the future. “This year is also a year to not only strengthen up but look to the future players,” Borde told the Express yesterday.

“Ten years into this competition, we have had many changes over the years but we have always sort to keep our values as a team and introduce new and exciting players as we try to grow the franchise, improving in all that we do… We always try to up the ante,” he added.

He said the signings will give TKR options for various conditions they expect to encounter as they play matches at Warner Park in St Kitts, Darren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia, Queen’s Park Oval and Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad, and Providence Stadium in Guyana.

“The experience amongst them is important when you are challenging for trophies. We have some ideas about who we would like to bring on board TKR and hopefully we can bring some quality young players into the fold,” noted Borde.

The five overseas players will join an already strong core group which includes former West Indies white-ball captain Kieron Pollard, current Windies white-ball skipper Nicholas Pooran, explosive all-rounder Andre Russell, the versatile veteran Sunil Narine and current West Indies players Jayden Seales and Akeal Hosein along with Red Force all-rounder Tion Webster.

TKR director Venky Mysore was pleased with the signings so far saying the squad is “shaping up nicely.”

“We are very happy with our overseas signings this year. The idea was to maintain the core of the team, while adding a few new resources to bolster the squad for CPL 2022,” said Mysore.

TKR SQUAD:

Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran, Colin Munro, Akeal Hosein, Maheesh Theekshana, Tim Seifert, Seekkuge Prasanna, Jayden Seales, Ali Khan, Tion Webster.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

‘TRUE CHAMPIONS’

‘TRUE CHAMPIONS’

“Ladies and gentlemen, your Olympic champions.”

These words were spoken at the Olympic Museum in Lausanne, Switzerland, yesterday — 14 years after Keston Bledman, Marc Burns, Emmanuel Callender and Richard “Torpedo” Thompson clocked 38.06 seconds in the Olympic Games men’s 4x100 metres final.

The Trinidad and Tobago quartet finished second in that August 22, 2008 race. Silver, however, turned into gold following Jamaica’s disqualification as a result of Nesta Carter’s doping violation.

Walcott, Richards, Ahye in ‘Worlds’ XI

Walcott, Richards, Ahye in ‘Worlds’ XI

Keshorn Walcott, Jereem “The Dream” Richards and Michelle-Lee Ahye are among 11 athletes selected to represent Trinidad and Tobago at the July 15-24 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, USA.

Walcott is sixth on the 2022 men’s javelin world performance list with a huge 89.07 metres throw, and will be among the podium contenders at Oregon22. The 2012 Olympic champion is the only male field athlete on the T&T team.

T&T U-19 women win opener

Skipper Shalini Samaroo scored 61 runs and grabbed four wickets without conceding a run to lead the Trinidad and Tobago women’s Under-19s to an emphatic 137-run victory over their Leeward Islands counterparts in the first round of the Cricket West Indies Women’s Under-19 Rising Stars T20 Championship, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, yesterday.

CAZOVA tourney gets under way tomorrow

CAZOVA tourney gets under way tomorrow

THE Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Under-19 and Under-21 Championships will serve off tomorrow at Southern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Pleasantville.

THE first major volleyball tournament in the country in over two years was originally scheduled at another venue, but the National Cycling Centre in Balmain, Couva, needed repairs which would not have been completed before the start.

TKR upping the ante for CPL 2022

TKR upping the ante for CPL 2022

Colin Munro and Tim Seifert will return to the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) family for the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) as the four-time champions continue to build a strong roster in pursuit of a fifth title.

Munro, the Hero CPL’s leading overseas run-scorer, and fellow Kiwi Tim Seifert were two of five overseas signings announced by TKR yesterday.

T&T U-19s face new challenge

T&T U-19s face new challenge

Rajeev Ramnath will lead a strong Trinidad and Tobago Under-19 team for the Cricket West Indies Under-19 Championships in St Vincent and the Grenadines, from August 7-28.

This year will see the regional youth cricketers compete in the longer version of the game which many would not have played over the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.