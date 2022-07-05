TKR upping the ante for CPL 2022

Colin Munro and Tim Seifert will return to the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) family for the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) as the four-time champions continue to build a strong roster in pursuit of a fifth title.
Munro, the Hero CPL’s leading overseas run-scorer, and fellow Kiwi Tim Seifert were two of five overseas signings announced by TKR yesterday.
They will be joined by USA international Ali Khan, who is with the Knight Riders for another year, having first joined them in 2017, as well as Sri Lankan internationals Maheesh Theekshana and Seekkuge Prasanna. Leg-spinner Prasanna is re-joining the TKR having been with the franchise in 2019 while off-spinner Theekshana is joining for the first time.
The Knight Riders will have five more spots to fill at the Hero CPL draft with details of these picks released during the draft show which will be telecast tomorrow at 9 a.m.
Speaking about the signings and retentions, TKR manager Colin Borde said the selection committee is happy with the team being assembled thus far and will be looking to “bring some quality young players into the fold” in the draft as they build a team for the future. “This year is also a year to not only strengthen up but look to the future players,” Borde told the Express yesterday.
“Ten years into this competition, we have had many changes over the years but we have always sort to keep our values as a team and introduce new and exciting players as we try to grow the franchise, improving in all that we do… We always try to up the ante,” he added.
He said the signings will give TKR options for various conditions they expect to encounter as they play matches at Warner Park in St Kitts, Darren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia, Queen’s Park Oval and Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad, and Providence Stadium in Guyana.
“The experience amongst them is important when you are challenging for trophies. We have some ideas about who we would like to bring on board TKR and hopefully we can bring some quality young players into the fold,” noted Borde.
The five overseas players will join an already strong core group which includes former West Indies white-ball captain Kieron Pollard, current Windies white-ball skipper Nicholas Pooran, explosive all-rounder Andre Russell, the versatile veteran Sunil Narine and current West Indies players Jayden Seales and Akeal Hosein along with Red Force all-rounder Tion Webster.
TKR director Venky Mysore was pleased with the signings so far saying the squad is “shaping up nicely.”
“We are very happy with our overseas signings this year. The idea was to maintain the core of the team, while adding a few new resources to bolster the squad for CPL 2022,” said Mysore.
TKR SQUAD:
Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran, Colin Munro, Akeal Hosein, Maheesh Theekshana, Tim Seifert, Seekkuge Prasanna, Jayden Seales, Ali Khan, Tion Webster.