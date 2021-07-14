The Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has confirmed adjusted dates for this year’s competition. The annual T20 tournament was originally scheduled to run from August 28 to September 19 in St Kitts and Nevis.
However, in a release yesterday, the CPL said that following discussions with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the dates for the 2021 tournament were amended. The CPL will now start on August 26 and finish on September 15.
The change was prompted by the BCCI’s need to find an appropriate window in a packed international schedule to host the remainder of the Indian Premier League season. The IPL was suspended in May following an outbreak of the Covid-19 virus among teams within the “bio-secure bubble.” The rest of that tournament is now scheduled to take place in September and October in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) will bowl off the CPL tournament on Thursday, August 26, against Guyana Amazon Warriors from 10 a.m. at Warner Park. Later at 7 p.m., the Barbados Tridents will face the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.
Last year when the tournament was played in a bubble in Trinidad because of Covid-19, TKR won the tournament and set a record by playing unbeaten. All 33 matches in this year’s CPL will be played at Warner Park.
Following are the TKR fixtures:
Thursday Aug 26, 10a.m. - Guyana Amazon
Warriors v Trinbago Knight Riders
Friday Aug 27, 7p.m. - Trinbago Knight Riders v
Barbados Tridents
Sunday Aug 29, 10a.m. - St Lucia Zouks v Trinbago Knight Riders
Tuesday Aug 31, 10a.m. - Trinbago Knight Riders v St Lucia Zouks
Wednesday Sept 1, 10a.m. - Trinbago Knight Riders v Guyana Amazon Warriors
Sunday Sept 5, 2:30p.m. - Trinbago Knight Riders v Jamaica Tallawahs
Tuesday Sept 7, 10 a.m. - Jamaica Tallawahs v Trinbago Knight Riders
Thursday Sept 9, 10a.m. - Barbados Tridents v Trinbago Knight Riders
Saturday Sept 11, 7p.m. - Trinbago Knight Riders v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots
Sunday Sept 12, 7p.m. - St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Trinbago Knight Riders
Playoffs:
Tuesday Sept 14: Semi-final 1
Tuesday Sept 14: Semi-final 2
Wednesday Sept 15: Final