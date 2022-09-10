TKR WALLOPED AGAIN

THE TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS’ (TKR) batting woes continued yesterday as they suffered their second consecutive defeat, this time to the Jamaica Tallawahs when the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 series continued at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia, yesterday.
It was the Tallawahs’ third victory of the campaign, with their skipper Rovman Powell (69 - 49 balls, six fours, four sixes) combining with Raymond Reifer for a 90-run partnership that helped set up the winning total of 153 for seven.
Man-of-the-Match Imad Wasim then contributed 21 off 12 balls (three fours, one six) to helped propel the Jamaican franchise to their final total and then produced bowling figures of two for 21 to force the TKR batters into submission.
“It was a good wicket to bowl on. We played really well to get to 154. They’ve got a star-studded batting line-up but we did really well and had a plan,” Wasim said afterwards in a TV interview. “Batting first, early on it was sticky. Our goal was to score 140+. This victory against one of the top sides will give us a lot of confidence.”
TKR didn’t play like the top dogs.
After Ravi Rampaul (three for 40 did his part to give the TKR a fighting chance - including getting rid of the opening pair of Kennar Lewis (four) and Brandon King (seven), plus Wasim towards the end - the TKR batters again disappointed their team.
The pinch-hitting experiment with Sunil Narine (zero) produced its third straight failure when the left-hander was bowled by pacer Mohammad Amir (two for 15). Then Tion Webster (five) was the victim of a run-out engineered by Wasim in a period of play in which Colin Munro (29) tried to stabilise the innings.
However, TKR were unable to find any fluency thereafter.
A scratchy innings from Tim Seifert (15) ended when Tallawahs spinner Chris Green had him chasing a wide delivery and wicketkeeper Amir Jangoo caught him out of his ground and completed the stumping.
Nicholas Pooran’s (13) woes with the bat continued when Amir bowled him. Those were two of five wickets lost in the space of 32 runs and 4.4 overs.
TKR skipper Kieron Pollard (six) and Andre Russell (17) followed, while Rampaul (two) was the last wicket to fall, as TKR stumbled to 119 for eight when time ran out.
The defeat left the four-time champions fourth in the table on three points, above last year’s losing finalists the St Lucia Kings on two points and Guyana Amazon Warriors on a single point. TKR now head home for the Trinidad and Tobago leg of matches, hoping that home support sparks improved performances.