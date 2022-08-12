Tobago Carnival Cup serves off in Tacarigua

THE ITF (International Tennis Federation) and COTECC Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) Tobago Carnival Cup will get going today at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
There will be round-robin group action in the 12 & under and 14 & under divisions in COTECC-sanctioned event and boys’ singles qualifying in the ITF 18 & under category over the next two days.
The main draws will take place from Monday until Friday, and the third and final tournament in the three-week series, the ITF/COTECC Trinity Cup, will begin next week Saturday. The first leg of the circuit, the ITF Summer Bowl, ended yesterday.
Jordane Dookie, winner of the First Citizens prize for Junior Player of the Year, came within five points of the semi-finals on Wednesday, and she will be leading the T&T challenge again.
Ella Carrington—who also reached the Summer Bowl quarter-finals—Cameron Wong, Charlotte Ready and last year’s East Classified Tournament champion, Aalisha Alexis, were this country’s other main-draw players by press time.
Only Christopher Roberts and Sebastian Sylvester were in the boys’ main draw by press time, and T&T’s 12 other entrants—B’Jorn Hall, Nathen Martin, Thomas Chung, Ethan Wong, Deron Dumas, Jaylon Chapman, Luca De Noon, Shae Millington, Alex Chin, Ready’s twin brother Nicholas, Sylvester’s brother Beckham and Byng brothers, Sebastien and Zachery—are expected to be in the qualifying draw.
Leading the way for the host country in the other categories are Abba Campbell-Smith and Kale Dalla Costa, who captured the 12 & under and 14 & under singles and doubles titles, respectively, in the Sagicor International Junior Tournament in St Lucia two days ago.
Campbell-Smith’s sister, Em-Miryam, was the 14 & under singles runner-up and doubles champ in St Lucia, but at No. 14 in COTECC, she is a distant second in this competition behind top-ranked Mexican Hanne Estrada, who is surprisingly back in her age-group after moving up to the 18 & under division and outclassing her four opponents en route to the Summer Bowl crown yesterday.
First serve today is 9 a.m