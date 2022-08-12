Tobago Carnival Cup serves off in Tacarigua

THE ITF (International Tennis Federation) and COTECC Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confedera­tion) Tobago Carnival Cup will get going today at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

There will be round-robin group action in the 12 & under and 14 & under divisions in COTECC-sanctioned event and boys’ singles quali­fying in the ITF 18 & under category over the next two days.

The main draws will take place from Monday until Friday, and the third and final tournament in the three-week series, the ITF/COTECC Trinity Cup, will begin next week Saturday. The first leg of the circuit, the ITF Summer Bowl, ended yesterday.

Jordane Dookie, winner of the First Citizens prize for Junior Player of the Year, came within five points of the semi-finals on Wednesday, and she will be leading the T&T challenge again.

Ella Carrington—who also reached the Summer Bowl quarter-finals—Cameron Wong, Charlotte Ready and last year’s East Classified Tournament champion, Aalisha Alexis, were this country’s other main-draw players by press time.

Only Christopher Roberts and Sebastian Sylvester were in the boys’ main draw by press time, and T&T’s 12 other entrants—B’Jorn Hall, Nathen Martin, Thomas Chung, Ethan Wong, Deron Dumas, Jaylon Chapman, Luca De Noon, Shae Millington, Alex Chin, Ready’s twin brother Nicholas, Sylvester’s brother Beckham and Byng brothers, Sebastien and Zachery—are expected to be in the qualifying draw.

Leading the way for the host country in the other categories are Abba Campbell-­Smith and Kale Dalla Costa, who captured the 12 & under and 14 & under singles and doubles titles, respectively, in the Sagicor International Junior Tournament in St Lucia two days ago.

Campbell-Smith’s sister, Em-Miryam, was the 14 & under singles runner-up and doubles champ in St Lucia, but at No. 14 in COTECC, she is a distant second in this competition behind top-­ranked Mexican Hanne Estrada, who is surprisingly back in her age-group after moving up to the 18 & under division and outclassing her four opponents en route to the Summer Bowl crown yesterday.

First serve today is 9 a.m

Bangladesh A stay in charge of 4-day ‘Test’

West Indies A, responding to Bangladesh A’s 300 for nine declared, reached 43 for two at the close on the penultimate day of the second four-day “Test” at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, yesterday.

Tobago Carnival Cup serves off in Tacarigua

Series lost...again

Series lost...again

Glenn Phillips struck 76 to help propel New Zealand to a 90-run win over the West Indies in the second T20I at Sabina Park, in Kingston, Jamaica, to seal the three-match series with one match left to play.

He brought up his fifth T20I half century from 31 balls before going on to be dismissed on 76 (40 balls), counting six sixes and four fours as the Black Caps reached 215 for five in their allotted 20 overs.

PAUL GOLDEN AGAIN

PAUL GOLDEN AGAIN

TEAM TTO ace cyclist Nicholas Paul won another gold medal late Thursday night in the men’s keirin and the 23-year-old will be favourite to cop more precious metal in the men’s sprint, as the 2022 Elite Pan Am Track Championships continue in Lima, Peru.

Paul took over the lead after the derny peeled off on the fourth lap and never conceded that pole position, powering all the way to the finish line.

‘Silverbowl’ back at last

‘Silverbowl’ back at last

ALMOST two and a half years after it was sche­duled to serve off, the ICWI (Insurance Compa­ny of the West Indies Ltd) Silverbowl Table Tennis Championship will finally get going today at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena in Tacarigua.

FAMILY AFFAIR

FAMILY AFFAIR

TEAM TTO’s top cycling siblings Akil and Teniel Campbell bolstered their country’s medal count with one bronze each yesterday as the 2022 Elite Pan Am Track Cycling Championships continued in Lima, Peru.