THREE-TIME champion Emile Abraham will line up for the Tobago International Cycling Classic (TICC), which is making a comeback after a three-year hiatus owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. The event’s 34th edition pedals off tomorrow.
Abraham will be accompanied by two-time champion Oscar Pachon of Colombia, who took the overall trophy in 2014 and 2018 and arrives in Tobago on the back of a fourth-place finish in the Gran Premio Collimo in Mexico, on October 9.
According to the Tour of Tobago Facebook page, the Colombian’s top-four finish is his best placing in the three races he participated in Mexico over the last two months. The 35-year-old was 12th in the Circuito de la Feria-S.Fco.del Rincon on October 2, and 13th in the Classic Cyclist Amando Zacapu Martínez, on September 15.
Abraham has been competing in the event since its inception in 1986 and has won the TICC crown on three occasions, the most by any rider. Pachon will be seeking to match Abraham’s feat this year. The 48-year-old Abraham arrived home yesterday from Atlanta, Georgia, USA where he resides.
The 2007 Pan American Games silver medallist did not get to prepare as he would have hoped due to work commitments with his employer UPS.
Stage one of TICC 2022 will be contested tomorrow at Milford Road Extension, Shaw Park (near Scarborough Secondary School), starting from 8 a.m.
The International and Division One cyclists will battle over 10 laps/100km while Division Two riders will do complete 5 laps/50km and Division Three and Casual Bikers two laps/20km.
Stage two is the Wilson Road Criterium in Scarborough on Saturday, pedalling off from from 8 a.m. The Division One and International field will race over 60 laps/50km.
The third and final stage is the 120km Tour of Tobago set to ride off on Sunday, from 7 a.m. The racers will depart the Scarborough Esplanade and make their way around Tobago before returning to the finish on the Esplanade.
This year’s renewal of the TICC has been scaled down with only three stages, compared to the five legs held in previous editions. Activities begin with the opening ceremony tomorrow at the Cyclists’ Village (Johnstons Apartments, Store Bay, Crown Point.)
Secretary of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation Tashia Burris is expected to deliver the feature address. The closing ceremony and prize-giving are set for the Cyclists’ Village (Johnstons Apartments, Store Bay, Crown Point) around 4 p.m. on Sunday.