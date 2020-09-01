England pulled off a remarkable fightback to beat Australia by two runs in a thrilling first Twenty20 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, yesterday.

Chasing 163, Australia were cruising to victory, needing just 39 from 38 balls with nine wickets remaining. But the wicket of Steve Smith, one of two wickets to fall in Adil Rashid’s final over, sparked a collapse of 4-9 in 14 deliveries.