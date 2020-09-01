For the first time in its history, the Tobago International Cycling Classic (TICC) has been cancelled.
TICC chairman Jeff Charles made the announcement of the 2020 edition’s cancellation via press release yesterday, after months of speculation due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Following is Charles’s statement, in part: “Without fail, the Tobago International Cycling Classic has been a popular race on the international cycling calendar year after year for the past 34 years. The race organisers get as much excitement hosting this unique six-day Caribbean sporting event as the competitors do from the time they arrive on our beautiful island of Tobago.
“Covid-19 has made 2020 a year that we will all remember as having to change the way we live and how we conduct our activities. These are extraordinary times and although we hoped that the TICC 2020 would take place, we regret to advise that after discussions with the T&T security and health agencies, we all agreed that the responsible course of action is to cancel this year’s event and start planning for the TICC 2021 on a much grander scale.”
Charles added: “I am a bit disappointed but not discouraged. I am motivated to make a big effort to do something really special in 2021.”
The dates for next year’s event are September 28 to October 3.