THE Ascension-sponsored Tobago Football Association (TFA) Premier league, kicks off today with a double-header at the Dwight Yorke Stadium.
It is the first-time local football will be played in Tobago since the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.
The 2022 season-opener will see Sidey’s FC of Speyside facing Eastern Conference rivals Roxborough Lakers from 5 p.m., while Bethel United play Hills United in a western conference match-up from 7.30 p.m.
This season’s TFA competition will see a total of 21 teams competing in three seven-team groups, over the western, eastern and central zones, for a $30,000 jackpot.
TFA TEAMS:
EASTERN CONFERENCE: Charlotteville Police Youth Club, Sidey’s FC, Roxborough Lakers, Belle Garden FC, Goodwood FC, Georgia FC, Youth Stars
CENTRAL CONFERENCE: Calder Hall FC, Mason Hall Police Youth Club, Signal Hill United, Stokely Vale FC of Plymouth, Golden Lane FC, Bertille St Clair’s Academy, Leeds United.
WESTERN CONFERENCE: Black Rock FC, St Clair Coaching School, Carnbee/Mt Pleasant, Bethel United, Lambeau United, Hills United, 1976 FC Phoenix.