DEFENDING CHAMPIONS Sidey’s FC came from a goal down to defeat Roxborough Lakers in Friday’s opening round of the 2022 Ascension Tobago Premier Football League at the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Bacolet, Tobago. The double-header also saw Black Rock draw 2-2 with Bethel.

However, the Tobago Football Association (TFA) has had to postpone most of its matches due to improper playing conditions. The Mt Pleasant and Goodwood grounds are both closed, while the lighting is too poor for play at Canaan, Montgomery, Plymouth and Speyside.

“To date the only games that have been played were at the Dwight Yorke Stadium which is under the responsibility of the Ministry of Sport,” the TFA stated via an official communication.

“No conclusive reason has been given for this situation and both the administration and the clubs have been left with mounting frustration. The season is already a shortened one due to the impact of the pandemic, along with the FIFA World Cup in November/December. Any more postponements will further impact the league negatively,” the TFA stated.

In announcing the cancellation of its August 30 matches at Shaw Park and Signal Hill,” the TFA added: “This cancellation is the second consecutive match day that games have been postponed for the same reason, that being, the failure to have the field cut and marked. The responsibility of the venues rests solely with the Division of Sports which employs workers to cut and mark the recreation grounds.”

The TFA further argued that League fixtures had been provided well in advance of the match days.

“The Association regrets the inconvenience to players, match officials, media, fans and vendors and has requested a meeting with the Director of Sport to address the matter with a view of having the weekend games played.

“Notwithstanding, the Association is hopeful that some resolution can be found so the preparation will be conducted in a timely manner and the lighting issue will be corrected, thereby allowing for the availability of more venues and the smooth running of the league.”

