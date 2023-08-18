Tobago Jewels shine bright

JEWELS have established themselves as the top team in Tobago this season after defeating main rival Tobago Chicas 2-1 on Thursday, for a fourth straight victory of the Trinidad and Tobago Women’s League Football (WoLF) season.
First-half goals from Akeisha James (9’) and Avonelle Loraine (41’) saw Jewels build a two-goal cushion, before national youth striker Talia Martin (75’) pulled a goal back for the Chicas.
Jewels have also beaten Combined Ballers WFC, Black Panthers Women and RSS Phoenix, ending the first round unbeaten. Also in Tobago, Shernaiah Alfred netted a hat-trick as Black Panthers mauled Combined Ballers WFC 5-0, for their second win of the season. Carissa Cowan and Jadan Graham also scored for the Panthers.
Meanwhile, T&T WoLF action shifts to Trinidad tomorrow as Defence Force look for a second win of the season, when they square off against formidable oppostion in defending champions Police FC, on St Anthony’s College ground.
Defence Force opened their campaign with a 19-0 annihilation of debutantes Athletic International Academy. T&T’s women’s team striker Aaliyah Prince and Laurelle Theodore both bagged beaver-tricks. Last season’s champions Police will be making their seasonal debut.
UPCOMING MATCHES:
(Claire George Conference)
(Today)
• Police vs Defence Force, St Anthony’s College
Ground, 4 pm
• Atlas Athletic vs St Augustine/Cunupia Utd,
Manny Ramjohn Stadium, 4 pm
• UWI vs Queen’s Park, TBA, 4 pm
• AC POS vs Club Sando, TBA, 6 pm
• PlayFit vs Trinicity Nationals, TBA, 6 pm