Tobago lift

A Trinidad and Tobago national senior team will play its first match in Tobago in 13 years when the Women Soca Warriors tackle Guyana in their final Group F match in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying next week. And coach Kenwyne Jones feels such a match is long overdue.
“I’m happy that is happening,” he told the media at a training session on Monday. “Number one, I wanted the game against Nicaragua to play at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, the opening game and it did not happen for whatever reasons. But this game being the final match of the grouping for this round is a fitting place to finish off this round.”
Explaining his desire to play in Tobago, Jones noted: “Everything has been done in Trinidad for however long. As far as I can remember we played two games (in Tobago) some years ago (Northern Ireland and Costa Rica) and that is all Tobago has had of international football. They are part of the country...it’s good for them (the players) to touch different parts of the country and be able to galvanise that support throughout.”
And the former senior men’s team captain sees the match at the Yorke stadium as having a benefit for some of his players.
“Obviously it is going to give the players born in Tobago a big lift,” he said, while adding that “it is also bringing football over to Tobago at the international level, something I think that has been neglected for a very long time; so it’s my sincere wish to galvanise all of that, to give the team that booster to be able to go out and perform in the way that they should perform.”
Skipper Karyn Forbes, her goalkeeping sister Kimika and forward Asha James are all from Tobago.
Defender Victoria Swift, currently playing her football in Mexico, is not from the sister isle, but she is looking forward to the upcoming matches against Turks and Caicos and Guyana which will determine whether or not T&T win the group and move on to the next round.
“I’m excited for these two upcoming games. I’m excited to move out of this group,” she said.
And speaking about the progress the defensive group and the team as a whole has been making, she added: “We’ve gotten stronger from the first time we started training last year to now and we have that camaraderie...I think us coming together in camp, not only for these two games but the previous camp, it gave us the opportunity to build that team chemistry off the field and also on the field.”
The team leaves to today for the Turks and Caicos where they will play the home team on Saturday.
Squad: Kimika Forbes, Chelsi Jadoo, Shani Nakhid-Schuster, Rhea Belgrave, Shaunalee Govia, Shadi Cecily Stoute, Liana Hinds, Victoria Swift, Amaya Ellis, Raenah Campbell, Asha James, Chelcy Ralph, Dennecia Prince, Karyn Forbes, Kedie Johnson, Cayla Mc Farlane, Maya Matouk, Maria-Frances Serrant, Sarah De Gannes, Lauryn Hutchinson, Tenesha Palmer, Klil Keshwar, Alliyah Trim.