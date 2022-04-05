Tobago lift

Kimika Forbes

FLASHBACK: Goalkeeper Kimika Forbes, right, leads the line during a training session of the national women’s football team last August.

A Trinidad and Tobago national senior team will play its first match in Tobago in 13 years when the Women Soca Warriors tackle Guyana in their final Group F match in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying next week. And coach Kenwyne Jones feels such a match is long overdue.

“I’m happy that is happening,” he told the media at a training session on Monday. “Number one, I wanted the game against Nicaragua to play at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, the opening game and it did not happen for whatever reasons. But this game being the final match of the grouping for this round is a fitting place to finish off this round.”

Explaining his desire to play in Tobago, Jones noted: “Everything has been done in Trinidad for however long. As far as I can remember we played two games (in Tobago) some years ago (Northern Ireland and Costa Rica) and that is all Tobago has had of international football. They are part of the country...it’s good for them (the players) to touch different parts of the country and be able to galvanise that support throughout.”

And the former senior men’s team captain sees the match at the Yorke stadium as having a benefit for some of his players.

“Obviously it is going to give the players born in Tobago a big lift,” he said, while adding that “it is also bringing football over to Tobago at the international level, something I think that has been neglected for a very long time; so it’s my sincere wish to galvanise all of that, to give the team that booster to be able to go out and perform in the way that they should perform.”

Skipper Karyn Forbes, her goalkeeping sister Kimika and forward Asha James are all from Tobago.

Defender Victoria Swift, currently playing her football in Mexico, is not from the sister isle, but she is looking forward to the upcoming matches against Turks and Caicos and Guyana which will determine whether or not T&T win the group and move on to the next round.

“I’m excited for these two upcoming games. I’m excited to move out of this group,” she said.

And speaking about the progress the defensive group and the team as a whole has been making, she added: “We’ve gotten stronger from the first time we started training last year to now and we have that camaraderie...I think us coming together in camp, not only for these two games but the previous camp, it gave us the opportunity to build that team chemistry off the field and also on the field.”

The team leaves to today for the Turks and Caicos where they will play the home team on Saturday.

Squad: Kimika Forbes, Chelsi Jadoo, Shani Nakhid-Schuster, Rhea Belgrave, Shaunalee Govia, Shadi Cecily Stoute, Liana Hinds, Victoria Swift, Amaya Ellis, Raenah Campbell, Asha James, Chelcy Ralph, Dennecia Prince, Karyn Forbes, Kedie Johnson, Cayla Mc Farlane, Maya Matouk, Maria-Frances Serrant, Sarah De Gannes, Lauryn Hutchinson, Tenesha Palmer, Klil Keshwar, Alliyah Trim.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

TOUGH DRAW

TOUGH DRAW

Trinidad and Tobago’s senior men’s football coach Angus Eve is anticipating a challenging time in the upcoming CONCACAF Nations League (CNL) after being drawn alongside Bahamas, St Vincent and the Grenadines and Nicaragua in Group C of League B.

Pollard first pick for Spirit

Pollard first pick for Spirit

West Indies white-ball captain Kieron Pollard has been snapped up by London Spirit as their number one pick for the second edition of the Hundred starting in August.

The 34-year-old is one four former and current West Indies stars selected at the top price of £125,000 (US$163,440), with all-rounder Andre Russell headed to the Manchester Originals, off-spinner Sunil Narine returning to Oval Invincibles and retired Twenty20 star Dwayne Bravo picked up by Northern Supercharges.

In-form Hetmyer denied as RCB claim 4-wicket win

A dashing knock by West Indies batting star Shimron Hetmyer went in vain as Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Rajasthan Royals by four wickets in the Indian Premier League, yesterday.

Sent in at the Wankhede Stadium, Royals mustered 169 for three from their 20 overs with Jos Buttler extended his splendid form with an unbeaten 70 from 47 balls and Hetmyer belting an unbeaten 42 from 31 balls with four fours and two sixes.

No ‘Catch’ for Easter

THE Catch National Junior Tennis Championship has been postponed.

The country’s leading junior competition in the sport usually takes place during the Easter School vacation -- which began two days ago -- but will be contested during the summer vacation in either July or August.

Tobago lift

Tobago lift

A Trinidad and Tobago national senior team will play its first match in Tobago in 13 years when the Women Soca Warriors tackle Guyana in their final Group F match in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying next week. And coach Kenwyne Jones feels such a match is long overdue.

Richards Jr starts Junior Golf defence

Chris Richards Jr will defend his crown when the Republic Bank Trinidad and Tobago Junior Golf Open tees off today from 8 a.m.

Over 100 players are expected to meet representatives of the title sponsor prior to the start of the three-day tournament which is being played at the Chaguaramas Golf Course this year. In 2021 the tournament—which Republic Bank has supported for over the last two decades—was played at the Millennium Lakes Golf and Country Club in Trincity.