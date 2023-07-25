Tobago’s Phoenix back on top

TOBAGO CHAMPIONS FC Phoenix are back the top spot of Tier 2 of the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League, after handing previous leaders QPCC a first loss of the league season,when winning 2-1 on Sunday evening at Courland recreation ground, Tobago.
The three teams are now separated by two points, with Phoenix (17 points) on top, QPCC (16 points) second and Police FC (15 points) third.
A quick counter-attack saw Che Richards place a low shot into goal for the match winner in the 51st minute, to separate the team that had been balance 1-1 at the half.
Visitors Queen’s park fell behind 1-0 when Jameel Lashley conceded a 17th minute own-goal but were able to pull level two minutes into first half added-on time through Jesus De Lecia.
RESULTS:
TIER 2
(Matchday 8)
(Sunday)
FC Phoenix 2 (Jameel Lashley 17’ (Own goal), Che Richards 51’) Queen’s Park 1 (Jesus De Lecia 45+2)
Guaya United 1 (Leroy Jones 90+5) vs UTT FC 1 (Kirston Baird 38’ (OG)
PVDM Utd 3 (Eric Charles 17’, Ruben Rouse 42’, Stefon Ragoo 90+1) vs Harlem Strikers 2 (Ross Dowden 29’, Isaiah Leacock 81’)
(Saturday)
TT Defence Force FC 3 (Kellon Serrette 38’, Shakir Jones 50’, Lukeman Brooks 90+3) vs Matura Reunited 0
TT Police FC 5 (Jardel John 26’ & 34’, Clint Hospedales 37’, Clevon Mc Fee41’, Giovanni Elliott 90+4) vs San Fernando Giants 0