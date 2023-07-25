Tobago’s Phoenix back on top

TOBAGO CHAMPIONS FC Phoenix are back the top spot of Tier 2 of the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League, after handing previous leaders QPCC a first loss of the league season,when winning 2-1 on Sunday evening at Courland recreation ground, Tobago.

The three teams are now separated by two points, with Phoenix (17 points) on top, QPCC (16 points) second and Police FC (15 points) third.

A quick counter-attack saw Che Richards place a low shot into goal for the match winner in the 51st minute, to separate the team that had been balance 1-1 at the half.

Visitors Queen’s park fell behind 1-0 when Jameel Lashley conceded a 17th minute own-goal but were able to pull level two minutes into first half added-on time through Jesus De Lecia.

RESULTS:

TIER 2

(Matchday 8)

(Sunday)

FC Phoenix 2 (Jameel Lashley 17’ (Own goal), Che Richards 51’) Queen’s Park 1 (Jesus De Lecia 45+2)

Guaya United 1 (Leroy Jones 90+5) vs UTT FC 1 (Kirston Baird 38’ (OG)

PVDM Utd 3 (Eric Charles 17’, Ruben Rouse 42’, Stefon Ragoo 90+1) vs Harlem Strikers 2 (Ross Dowden 29’, Isaiah Leacock 81’)

(Saturday)

TT Defence Force FC 3 (Kellon Serrette 38’, Shakir Jones 50’, Lukeman Brooks 90+3) vs Matura Reunited 0

TT Police FC 5 (Jardel John 26’ & 34’, Clint Hospedales 37’, Clevon Mc Fee41’, Giovanni Elliott 90+4) vs San Fernando Giants 0

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

U-15 Boys draw 1-1 with Jamaica

THE Trinidad and Tobago Under-15 footballers were held to a 1-1 draw against Jamaica in a friendly match at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella, yesterday.

Riquelme Phillips scored in the 11th minute for T&T while Deshawn Byfield equalised for Jamaica in the 74th minute.

Bahamians edge T&T men in CAZOVA

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s men were edged in five sets of the Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Championship, yesterday, in Suriname.

After both teams had won their opening matches in Group B, the Bahamians came from behind twice to edge the three-time champions 18-25, 25-22, 19-25, 25-18, 15-11 in a tick under two hours.

TEMPERED ENTHUSIASM

TEMPERED ENTHUSIASM

Enthusiasm will be tempered as the West Indies head into tomorrow’s first One-Day International against India, in the three-match series, at Kensington Oval in Barbados.

Following West Indies’ recent failure to qualify for the 50-over World Cup, former Trinidad and Tobago cricketer Andre Lawrence and former Cricket West Indies director Baldath Mahabir do not expect the home team’s fortunes to change overnight even with the return of Shimron Hetmyer and Oshane Thomas.

Tobago’s Phoenix back on top

TOBAGO CHAMPIONS FC Phoenix are back the top spot of Tier 2 of the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League, after handing previous leaders QPCC a first loss of the league season,when winning 2-1 on Sunday evening at Courland recreation ground, Tobago.

Community Summer Cup begins today

Two of the nation’s more organized and progressive independent youth football tournament organsers will be joining forces to further assist in youth development nationwide.

The NLCL Community Cup will be joining with Arima’s Concept Coaching to host their NLCL — Concept Coaching Community Summer Cup.

Small things that matter

Small things that matter

Kraigg Brathwaite is not the type to call out his players in public. Just as he goes about his batting - without much fuss - his comments do not cause a stir.

Monday afternoon at the Queen’s Park Oval with the rain still drizzling, the West Indies captain’s post-match press conference was more or less in keeping with his usual pattern.