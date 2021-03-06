Athletes in Tobago will soon have a new facility at their disposal in the form of the Bacolet Indoor Sporting Facility.
The state-of-the-art facility will accommodate several sporting disciplines, including netball, basketball and futsal. It will include a hardcourt area, public seating, a multi-purpose room, gym and medical rooms, vending concessions, and more. The project, which is currently under construction at Bacolet, adjacent to the Dwight Yorke Stadium, falls under the Division of Sport and Youth and Affairs (DSYA).
During a site visit on Friday, Secretary of Sport and Youth Affairs, Assemblyman Tracy Davidson-Celestine said the project represents a turning point for young Tobagonians.
“I am very pleased to witness the start of this project,” Davidson-Celestine said. “Today’s visit signals the seriousness of this project, and our (DSYA’s) commitment to investing and ensuring that there is a space where young people can hone their raw talent and build their skills to compete on all levels. The success of sport can advance a country’s development.”
She added: “This is a collaborative exercise, we (DSYA) will provide the facilities, the coaches, but the investment will only bear fruit through stakeholders. Utilise the facilities to the fullest. Maximise on the opportunity going forward.”
Members of the island’s sporting fraternity were present at the event as well, including national netballer Aniecia Baptiste, who sees lots of potential in the new facility. “Our culture is one where we can turn raw materials into something great, and so our athletes have been consistent, even with the outdoor courts. But now I ask you to imagine, just imagine what we can do now with this new facility. It feels good to be a part of this and it’s like a dream come through. This facility can be used as an incubation centre to foster the talents of our athletes here in Tobago,” she said.