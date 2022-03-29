Tobago win U-17 opener

Tobago Zone made a winning start in the Price Club Under-17 Youth Series on Monday, beating North East by one wicket thanks to an unbeaten century from Josh Telemaque.
At Prison Ground off the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway in Arouca, Telemaque carried his bat through the innings to guide Tobago to 226 for nine off 46.5 overs replying to North East’s total of 225 all out. Telemaque also played a part with the ball, grabbing two wickets for 33 runs to help dismiss the hosts.
In the other game that had a result yesterday, Central defeated South East by three wickets. The other two matches were abandoned due to rain.
Summarised Scores:
Group A
North 139 (46.4 overs) (Niall Maingot 53, Aditya Ramdeen 27; Andre Rambaran 3/23, Kavir Boodoosingh 2/14) vs East 52-2 (13 overs) (Samir Saroop 20 n.o., Kavir Boodoosingh 18; Abdullah Cambridge 2/9)
--Match Abandoned
North East 225 (Adyan Hackshaw 63; Akeel Ross 2/16, Josh Telemaque 2/33, Tyrone Gopaul 2/32) vs Tobago 226-9 (46.5 overs) (Josh Telemaque 132 n.o.; S Singh 3/39) —Tobago won by 1 wicket
Group B
South East 160 (46.3 overs) (Aadian Racha 36, Rahul Ali 32, Jayden John 29, Jonathan Ramnarace 20; Kevin Kanhai 4/34, Thomas Walsh 2/14, Alexander Chase 2/25, Fareez Ali 2/37) vs Central 162-7 (45.2 overs)(Fareez Ali 31, Alexander Chase 21 n.o., Alvin Sonny Jr. 20; Aleem Mohammed 3/26, Akshay Seecharan 2/25) —Central won by 3 wickets
South West 119 (41.1 overs) (Ravan Sarran 28, Emelio Vilafana 23, Keshav Dharamdeo 21; Keifer Ghisyawan 4/27, Riyaad Mohammed 2/16, Jacen Agard 2/17) vs South 14-0 (3 overs) —Match Abandoned