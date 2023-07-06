Tobagonians in Sagicor spotlight

TOBAGONIANS Josiah Hills and Makeda Bain are favoured to capture the titles in the 14 and under division of the Sagicor Junior Tennis Tournament at the Eddie Taylor Public Courts, Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair.
Action in the age group began yesterday and after concluding tomorrow, the other categories—10, 12, 16 and 18 and under—will take place from tomorrow until Thursday.
Bain beat Abba Campbell-Smith in the 14 and under final of the Lease Operators Limited Junior Tournament last month, and is also expected to face the player who defeated her in the 12 & under final of the Catch National Junior Championships for the title here.
The field of 12, also including Sylvester sisters Cherdine and Charde, and Ramcharan sisters Cyra and Suri, were placed in three round-robin groups, and the top two players from each group will advance to the quarter-finals.
The format is the same in the boys’ event, which begins with the 14 players divided in two groups of three and two groups of four.
In addition to Hills, the field also contains Brian Harricharan, Jacob Jacelon, Darius Rahaman as well as Jack Brown and Oliver Harrigan.
First serve today is 9 a.m.