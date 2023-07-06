Tobagonians in Sagicor spotlight

TOBAGONIANS Josiah Hills and Makeda Bain are favoured to capture the titles in the 14 and under division of the Sagicor Junior Tennis Tournament at the Eddie Taylor Public Courts, Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair.

Action in the age group began yesterday and after concluding tomorrow, the other categories—10, 12, 16 and 18 and under—will take place from tomorrow until Thursday.

Bain beat Abba Campbell-Smith in the 14 and under final of the Lease Operators Limited Junior Tournament last month, and is also expected to face the player who defeated her in the 12 & under final of the Catch National Junior Championships for the title here.

The field of 12, also including Sylvester sisters Cherdine and Charde, and Ramcharan sisters Cyra and Suri, were placed in three round-robin groups, and the top two players from each group will advance to the quarter-finals.

The format is the same in the boys’ event, which begins with the 14 players divided in two groups of three and two groups of four.

In addition to Hills, the field also contains Brian Harricharan, Jacob Jacelon, Darius Rahaman as well as Jack Brown and Oliver Harrigan.

First serve today is 9 a.m.

Hockey men take silver at CAC

THE TTO men’s hockey men have added silver to Trinidad and Tobago‘s tally at the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games.

Team TTO now lie tenth in the standings, with 13 medals - four gold, five silver and four bronze.

Under-19 girls get 1st win

After a first-round washout on Tuesday, the Trinidad and Tobago women’s Under-19 team got their Cricket West Indies Rising Stars campaign off to a winning start yesterday with an easy eight-wicket win over Jamaica at Gilbert Park in California, yesterday.

T&T boys lose again

The Trinidad and Tobago Men’s Under-19 cricketers fell to their second loss of the Cricket West Indies Rising Stars Men’s Under-19 50-over Championship in St Vincent yesterday.

T&T, who lost their opening game against Barbados on Tuesday, were beaten by six wicket by Jamaica yesterday.

West Indies women wrap up T20 series

The West Indies women clinched the three-match T20 series against Ireland with an eight-wicket victory in the second game of the series at the Daren Sammy Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia, yesterday.

Hood back as women’s coach

RICHARD HOOD is back as Trinidad and Tobago women’s national coach.

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) yesterday, confirmed the appointment of Richard Hood as head coach of the women’s senior national team.