Toco Boys in NORCECA tourney

DANEIL WILLIAMS and Fabien Whitfield will represent Trinidad and Tobago over the next three days in the second leg of the NORCECA (North, Central America and the Caribbean) Beach Volleyball Tour in Cuba.
The pair, affectionately known as the “Toco Boys” because of the part of the country they come from, also competed in the opening stage two weeks ago in Mexico and finished a very disappointing 13th of the 16 pairs.
The prestigious tour returned after a two-year pandemic hiatus last season, but this country was not represented in any of the eight tournaments.
There are ten legs this year and after no events were staged here in seven years, both islands, Trinidad and Tobago are scheduled to host again.
The seventh stage is expected to take place in Pigeon Point, Tobago, during the third weekend of July, and will be followed by a tournament at Maracas Bay in the first three days of September.
Just three countries will host the last eight legs—with two tournaments in the Cayman Islands and four in the Dominican Republic, including the last two.
Whitfield, who had not played in a NORCECA competition since receiving a four-year suspension for using a prohibitive substance in 2016, and Williams have combined for four (a silver and three bronzes) of this country’s five medals at this level.
Seventeen female and 19 male pairs from 16 countries—Antigua, Canada, Cayman Islands, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Jamaica, Mexico, Nicaragua, Puerto Rico, St Kitts, St Vincent, T&T, United States and Cuba—will be competing this weekend.
The third stage will take place in the Cayman Islands from next week Friday.