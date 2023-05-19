‘Toco Boys’ off to a flyer in NORCECA

DANIEL WILLIAMS and Fabien Whitfield made a flying start to the third leg of the NORCECA (North, Central America and the Caribbean) Beach Volleyball Tour yesterday in Cayman Islands.
After being edged 21-19 in their opening set of the three-day tournament, the T&T duo came to life and went on to crush Haitians Orlando Joseph and Irvens Benjamin 21-7, 15-3.
And just before press time, Williams and Whitfield whipped St Clair Hodge and Shawn Sedabrookes of St Lucia 21-13, 21-14.
There are five pairs in each of the four round-robin groups and Whitfield and Williams are expected to finish in the top two from Group B today and earn a place in the quarter-finals.
The pair, affectionately known as the ‘Toco Boys’ because of the part of the country they come from, should make it three for three when they oppose Anguillans Aiden Hazzard and Da’Qwan Fredericks this morning.
But it could be a different story in their final match against Mexicans Miguel Sarabia and Juan Virgen, the second seeds who are expected to follow up yesterday’s two straight-set wins with two more this morning to march into the last eight unbeaten.
Williams and Whitfield, who have combined for four – a silver and three bronzes – of this country’s five medals at this level, only finished 13th in the first leg in Mexico last month, but improved significantly and ended up seventh in the second stage last Sunday in Cuba.
There are ten legs this year and after no events were staged here in seven years both Trinidad and Tobago are scheduled to host; in Pigeon Point, Tobago, in July, and at Maracas Bay in September.