DANIEL WILLIAMS and Fabien Whitfield made a flying start to the third leg of the NORCECA (North, Central America and the Caribbean) Beach Volleyball Tour yesterday in Cayman Islands.

After being edged 21-19 in their opening set of the three-day tournament, the T&T duo came to life and went on to crush Haitians Orlando Joseph and Irvens Benjamin 21-7, 15-3.

And just before press time, Williams and Whitfield whipped St Clair Hodge and Shawn Sedabrookes of St Lucia 21-13, 21-14.

There are five pairs in each of the four round-robin groups and Whitfield and Williams are expected to finish in the top two from Group B today and earn a place in the quarter-finals.

The pair, affectionately known as the ‘Toco Boys’ because of the part of the country they come from, should make it three for three when they oppose Anguillans Aiden Hazzard and Da’Qwan Fredericks this morning.

But it could be a different story in their final match against Mexicans Miguel Sarabia and Juan Virgen, the second seeds who are expected to follow up yesterday’s two straight-set wins with two more this morning to march into the last eight unbeaten.

Williams and Whitfield, who have combined for four – a silver and three bronzes – of this country’s five medals at this level, only finished 13th in the first leg in Mexico last month, but improved significantly and ended up seventh in the second stage last Sunday in Cuba.

There are ten legs this year and after no events were staged here in seven years both Trinidad and Tobago are scheduled to host; in Pigeon Point, Tobago, in July, and at Maracas Bay in September.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

‘Toco Boys’ off to a flyer in NORCECA

DANIEL WILLIAMS and Fabien Whitfield made a flying start to the third leg of the NORCECA (North, Central America and the Caribbean) Beach Volleyball Tour yesterday in Cayman Islands.

Webster, Jangoo star as QPCC whip Clarke Road in T20 Festival opener

Amir Jangoo slammed the first century of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board T20 Festival yesterday, while Tion Webster struck a half-century and bagged four wickets to lead the defending Premiership 1 champions to a 70-run win over Clarke Road United in the first game of a double header, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

READY TO PLAY

READY TO PLAY

FOR the first time in three years, former Super League clubs will be back in action following the long-awaited launch of Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League Tier 2 competition.

Anthony splashes to 800m ‘free’ gold

MARLINS AQUATICS swimmer Zachary Anthony splashed to gold in the men’s 800m freestyle in the opening event of the National Open Long Course (NOLC) Swimming Championships that got underway Thursday night.

At the National Aquatic Centre (NAC) in Balmain, Couva, Anthony powered his way to an eight minute, 51.04 second-clocking to finish more than a minute ahead of his next competitor.

Joevin Jones joins Police FC

ONE of Trinidad and Tobago’s best players in the last decade, Joevin Jones, has returned to ply his trade (temporarily) in the domestic scene with local outfit Police FC.

Jones last represented Inter Miami and made his TTPFL debut on Tuesday night, during Police’s 1-0 defeat to Central FC.

WI women get travel upgrade

WI women get travel upgrade

Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Thursday announced a significant change in the travel and accommodation policy for the West Indies senior women’s team.

With immediate effect, the members of the West Indies women’s squad will travel business-class for all long-haul international flights and be accommodated in single rooms for all international assignments, bringing it in line with the policy for West Indies senior men’s tours.