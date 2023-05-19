‘Toco Boys’ off to a flyer in NORCECA

MARLINS AQUATICS swimmer Zachary Anthony splashed to gold in the men’s 800m freestyle in the opening event of the National Open Long Course (NOLC) Swimming Championships that got underway Thursday night.

At the National Aquatic Centre (NAC) in Balmain, Couva, Anthony powered his way to an eight minute, 51.04 second-clocking to finish more than a minute ahead of his next competitor.