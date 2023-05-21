‘Toco Boys’ place sixth in NORCECA

DANEIL WILLIAMS and Fabien Whitfield improved one spot from the weekend before as they finished sixth the third leg of the NORCECA (North, Central America and the Caribbean) Beach Volleyball Tour, yesterday, in the Cayman Islands.

After defeating Franklin Flores and Armando Guatemala of El Savador 21-17, 21-17 earlier in the day, the Trinidad and Tobago pair went down 21-10, 21-10 to Americans William Kolinske and Hagan Smith in the playoff for fifth place.

Williams and Whitfield had turned in a respectable effort in their 25-23, 21-16 defeat at the hands of top-seeded Americans Ian Satterfield and Jake Urratia the day before in the quarter-finals.

The ‘Toco Boys’ had won both matches, on Friday, and then started the second day by crushing Aiden Hazzard and Da’Qwan Fredericks of Anguilla 21-8, 21-5 to be assured of a place in the knockout stage.

But they were forced to settle for second place in Group B after being defeated 21-17, 21-19 by second-seeded Mexicans Miguel Sarabia and Juan Virgen.

Williams and Whitfield finished 13th in the first leg in Mexico, last month, but improved and ended up seventh in the second stage last week Sunday in Cuba.

The two are playing together at this level for the first time since Whitfield received a four-year suspension for using a prohibitive substance in 2016. Four of this year’s ten tournaments are taking place in Dominican Republic, and the first of them will be next on the agenda from next week Friday.

Whitfield and Williams will not be involved as this three-day competition is the first of two on this year’s circuit for Under-23 players only.

LEAVE IT TO LEE-ANN

Lee-Ann Kirby starred with bat and ball as Trinidad and Tobago brushed aside Barbados by five wickets in the night-cap first round game of the Women’s T20 Blaze late Saturday night.

The 36-year-old snatched three for ten to restrict Barbados to 80 for six off their 20 overs at Warner Park and then returned to hit an unbeaten 25 from 33 balls as T&T got over the line in the 13th over.

Central Sports whip Alescon Comets

Central Sports won the “Central derby” on Saturday night, defeating cross-town rivals Alescon Comets by five wickets, in their Group B match in the Premiership 1 T20 competition, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Tarouba.

Sent in, Comets, who are based at Pierre Road Recreation Ground in Charlieville, were restricted to 148 for seven off their 20 overs. Opener Shatrughan Rambaran struck 49 off 39 balls while Sanjay Jawahir chipped in with 35 off 18.

Golden Blackman

NIKOLI BLACKMAN had a four-gold medal-haul on Saturday’s penultimate night of the National Open Long Course Championships, at the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva.

Blackman, who has committed to studying at the University of Tennessee next term, picked up gold in the 200m freestyle (1:54.27) in which he beat compatriot and good friend Zachary Anthony (1:58.35) into second.

Carter misses out on 50m ‘fly’ final

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s ace swimmer Dylan Carter finished fourth in the semi-finals of the ‘Skins’ 50m butterfly event and failed to advance to yesterday’s final at the Mare Nostrum Series, in Monaco.

Carter had previously won four medals—two gold and two bronze—in the Mare Nostrum Series. The Monaco leg of the series concluded yesterday.

Club Sando win South derby

REAL GILL showed glimpses of his tremendous talent on his Club Sando debut, but it was a powerful Alvin Jones trademark free-kick which secured “Sando” a hard-fought 2-1 South derby victory over W Connection, yesterday, at the Mahaica Sporting Complex, Point Fortin.

