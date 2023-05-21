‘Toco Boys’ place sixth in NORCECA

DANEIL WILLIAMS and Fabien Whitfield improved one spot from the weekend before as they finished sixth the third leg of the NORCECA (North, Central America and the Caribbean) Beach Volleyball Tour, yesterday, in the Cayman Islands.
After defeating Franklin Flores and Armando Guatemala of El Savador 21-17, 21-17 earlier in the day, the Trinidad and Tobago pair went down 21-10, 21-10 to Americans William Kolinske and Hagan Smith in the playoff for fifth place.
Williams and Whitfield had turned in a respectable effort in their 25-23, 21-16 defeat at the hands of top-seeded Americans Ian Satterfield and Jake Urratia the day before in the quarter-finals.
The ‘Toco Boys’ had won both matches, on Friday, and then started the second day by crushing Aiden Hazzard and Da’Qwan Fredericks of Anguilla 21-8, 21-5 to be assured of a place in the knockout stage.
But they were forced to settle for second place in Group B after being defeated 21-17, 21-19 by second-seeded Mexicans Miguel Sarabia and Juan Virgen.
Williams and Whitfield finished 13th in the first leg in Mexico, last month, but improved and ended up seventh in the second stage last week Sunday in Cuba.
The two are playing together at this level for the first time since Whitfield received a four-year suspension for using a prohibitive substance in 2016. Four of this year’s ten tournaments are taking place in Dominican Republic, and the first of them will be next on the agenda from next week Friday.
Whitfield and Williams will not be involved as this three-day competition is the first of two on this year’s circuit for Under-23 players only.