Toco, QRC, Bishop’s top Relay Festival

Toco Secondary, Queen’s Royal College (QRC) and Bishop Anstey High School (BAHS) emerged as the top institutions at the Secondary Schools’ Track and Field Relay Festival, held at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, on Thursday.
Toco topped the points table with 222 points. The co-ed school registered victories in the boys’ 17+ 4x60 metres hurdles shuttle relay, the girls’ open medley relay and the girls’ under-15 4x100m. Zidane Stafford, Andre Alfred, Giovanni Caraballo and Isaiah Robinson combined for shuttle hurdles gold in 38.78 seconds.
QRC finished first among the boys and second overall with 182 points. The Royalians captured eight titles—three each in the under-15 and under-17 categories, as well as two in the 17+ age-group.
The QRC boys’ under-17 4x400m quartet—Jaleel Eugene, Khalil McMillan, Rishawn Thompson and Luke Williams—struck gold in three minutes, 59.47 seconds. Theon De Leon, Christiano Austin, Thompson and Aidan Daniel teamed up for 4x100m gold in the same age-group in 46.51 seconds.
In the boys’ under-15 category, the QRC 4x100m team of Aidan Marshall, Jebez Spring, Dishaw Trudge and Kevani Boatswain won in 52.84 seconds. In the 4x4, Marshall, Jah-Micheal Waldron, Christopher Sammy and Trudge triumphed in 4:24.54.
Bishop Anstey accumulated 120 points to capture the girls’ team title. The Port of Spain school won four races.
In the girls’ under-15 category, Kezia Joy Husband, Mya Phillips, Sariyah Stroude and J’Nae Bertete grabbed 4x200m gold for Bishop Anstey in 2:02.44. In the 4x4, Husband, Phillips, Janica Harris and Bertete emerged victorious in 5:07.02.
Jeniah Tobias, Tessica Laurence, Berena Antoine and Sharlene Phillip combined to claim girls’ under-17 4x400m gold for Bishop Anstey in 4:52.83. The same quartet earned 4x2 gold in 2:01.49 and 4x1 bronze in 56.74 seconds. Malana Patrick, Leah Abraham, Sadie Hamlet and Jennesia Allamby claimed 4x1 gold for Holy Name Convent Port of Spain in 56.00. Malabar Secondary seized silver in 56.33.
Jamaica had solid representation at the Relay Festival. Edwin Allen High School topped the girls’ 17+ 4x100m final in 47.45 seconds, forcing Guyana Schools and El Dorado East Secondary to settle for second and third, respectively, in 47.74 and 53.59. Kingston College had the fastest time in the boys’ 17+ 4x100m preliminaries--41.50—but did not contest the final, which was won by QRC in 42.11.