TOKYO BLESSING

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO HOCKEY BOARD (TTHB) honorary secretary Reyah Richardson says she was humbled to be appointed as a technical officer for the July 23-August 8 Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
Richardson, also an executive member of the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC), is one of the 14 technical officers selected for the quadrennial event. The former Harvard Checkers player is only one of three from the Pan American region along with Argentine Adrian Della Mattia and USA’s Rene Zelkin to be chosen.
Richardson became the first T&T female to be named a technical officer at the Olympics, following in the footsteps of veteran hockey administrator Willard Harris who officiated in the same position at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games.
“To be the first woman from this country and the first from English-speaking Caribbean, it is indeed a blessing,” Richardson said. “… It means I stand on the backs of some really fantastic women before me who never had that opportunity.”
Richardson chose not to single out any of the many female mentors who have exerted influence on her career path since she first started officiating locally in 2005.
In an international officiating career that took root in 2009 with the Pan American Cup in Bermuda, Richardson has taken the lessons learned at the feet of those mentors and built herself into a top-notch administrator/manager/official.
“All those (women) you have worked with and even now that I manage being secretary of the TTHB because I am still in a learning phase. There is always something to learn so it (this appointment) is an opportunity to honour them and also an opportunity to open the door for other young girls and young women who are interested in this field,” Richardson explained.
Travelling and meeting new people with different cultural backgrounds are examples of incentives of being an International Hockey Federation (FIH)-certified officer, judge, match manager and technical delegate. Aspiring candidates, however, still have to put in the several hours of study, then practical application to enjoy the fruits of their labour like Richardson has.
After the Bermuda task and the FIH World League Round 1 Women at the National Hockey Centre in Tacarigua, there were other opportunities to hone Richardson’s off-field officiating skills, including posts at the 2013 Pan American Cup Women in Argentina, the 2014 Pan American Indoor Cup Men & Women in Uruguay, the 2014 Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in Mexico and the 2014/2015 FIH World League Round 2 Women in Uruguay.
More skill fine-tuning came with stints at the 2015 Pan American Games in Toronto, the 2016 FIH World League Round 1 Men & Women in Peru, the 2017 Junior Women Hockey World Cup in Chile and the 2017 FIH World League Round 1 Women in West Vancouver, Canada.
In 2018, the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, CAC Games in Colombia and the Hockey Men’s World Cup in India were all her technical expertise development playground.
More competency building and technical skill enhancement came during the 2019 FIH Pro League Men & Women tournaments, the 2019 Pan American Games in Peru and the 2020/2021 FIH Pro League competitions.
Even after such an extensive and heralded “A” list, to earn an Olympic appointment--the pinnacle of international assignments--is still the biggest recognition for a woman who has been involved in the sport for some three decades
“I don’t even know if I could answer by saying how exciting it is. To be appointed to the Olympics, it is indeed an honour. I was extremely humbled. I mean the pandemic has taken a toll because it has stretched this, but no matter I am excited to be at this stage to deal with the best hockey, to be in that vibrant and dynamic environment which will of course be subdued because of the global pandemic.”
Richardson said her appointment is a reflection that this region’s women have the ability to match the competency of other world-class officials of the bigger hockey nations.
“This is a cut above the rest. We are talking about the Olympics, a global level where the world comes out to play,” she emphasised. “I have had defining appointments, I have had defining tournaments … when you began to see and realise where you are in the whole global scheme of things as an official and that people are seeing that your work is being recognised which is really a great thing for the region, for T&T and for the work that we put in having our organised league and group of officials.”
Richardson concluded: “I take each tournament as it comes. Each tournament is a learning experience and has its good and its bad but for each one they hold a very special place in my heart.”