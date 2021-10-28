Tokyo disappointment, ISL boost

TEAM TTO STANDOUT swimmer Dylan Carter departs these shores on November 8 to return to the eight-team semi-final playoffs of the 2021 International Swimming League in Eindhoven, Holland.
Carter’s London Roar qualified for this stage of the ISL competition following the preliminary rounds in Naples, Italy that concluded on September 30.
Carter, who moved from LA Currents to the Roar in the current season three, will dive into action from November 13-14 in the second of six semi-final match days set to splash off at the Pieter Van Den Hoogenband Stadium.
The final two-day meet of the semi-final is scheduled for November 27-28.
At the end of the semi-finals, the top four teams will advance to the finals carded for February 7-9, 2022 at a venue yet to be determined.
The 25-year-old has been back home for the last month, catching up with family and friends, who he last saw back in January before his last push to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Carter also took the opportunity to recharge his batteries and undergo a regenerative preparation period after an emotionally stressful time at the Olympics.
“So far, (I am) just trying to feel good, feel healthy, eat well, sleep a lot. Obviously I am training in a bit of a micro-cycle, so trying to get a little bit of work but also don’t want to get too tired because we want to be quick within a month’s time,” he said.
About his Olympic experience where he failed to advance past the first round in his pet event the men’s 100m freestyle, Carter said: “I think my opinion on the performances in Tokyo kind of probably lines up with the sentiment of the general public, which is sub-par. I know I can be a lot better. I think most people do. I think that is why there was a bit of frustration around the performances.”
However, Carter was quick to add perspective to the negative feedback.
“But it was a long build-up and even though I am 25, I still feel like I am learning this game and the thing is with Olympics, even though you are only 25 - you only have two under your belt - I guess that is more experience but it is still hard and a lot of pressure I put on myself to go perform at these things at a high level. I want to make the country proud, do justice to myself for all the work that I have put in and go out there and show for my family as well. So disappointment, but I think I know I have better in me. Olympics is not the be all and end all for me.”
The University of Southern California graduate has turned the tide already at the ISL where he has won seven medals, including two individual ones (gold, silver) and five in the relays (three gold, two silver). The work he churned out for Tokyo has paid dividends in ISL, added to the fact that the ISL a less pressure-filled event.
“I am extremely satisfied with my performances so far in the ISL and I swim because I love swimming. I love the sport and I love the opportunities it brings, the people I get to meet through it and it brings me great fulfilment. Disappointment (at Tokyo) of course, just as I would be with any meet but I am optimistic and I am enjoying my swimming right now and looking forward to the next little block of ISL.”
The transition from Currents to Roar has been “seamless” with more similarly-aged competitors among the ranks of Carter’s new team. There are also more swimmers hailing from the Commonwealth region, fostering their own culture.
Carter is also a man in search of a new training home after a two-year association with the renowned US Olympic coach Dave Marsh and his Team Elite Aquatics in San Diego, California.
“The coach-athlete relationship wasn’t there, it wasn’t conducive to high performance, so I have changed my training situation. I just dunno what to as yet...That decision is yet to be made as to where I am going to be full-time but hopefully some developments happen and we get a bit more information towards the end of the year and we can see where is the best step forward,” Carter stated
In an Olympic cycle reduced by the Covid-19 pandemic, Carter is not yet willing to commit fully to Paris 2024. But he admits that the two-and-a-half-year countdown is no sweat off his skin after a lengthy swimming career.
“I would want to say I am taking it year-to-year and focusing on one or two big competitions per year and moving forward from there instead of saying from January, I am training for Paris 24 because there is so much more between now and then that I look forward to,” Carter reasoned.
After the ISL semis, comes the FINA World Short Course Aquatics Championships in December, the ISL finals that conclude in February 2022, while Carter will programme his training for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
But in January he plans to take a month off for refocus and reflection.