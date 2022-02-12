“It was too close for comfort but we will take it.”
Trinidad and Tobago Red Force skipper Imran Khan was a relieved man after he scored the winning runs for the home team as they scraped a three-wicket victory over the Jamaica Scorpions on the final morning of their West Indies Championship four-day match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, yesterday.
The Red Force started the final morning with ten wickets in hand and 22 of the 81 runs required for victory but made heavy weather of the chase, losing seven wickets before Khan’s cool head took them across the finish line.
Keagan Simmons took advantage of some early luck as he edged through the slips off pacer Nicholson Gordon before Marquino Mindley struck two quick blows to rock the Red Force innings.
The fast bowler had Isaiah Rajah lbw to one that came back into the left-hander with the score on 34.
Joshua Da Silva came in an looked comfortable as he drove Gordon through extra cover for four. He was less assured against Mindley in the next over, tentatively pushing at a ball outside off-stump and edging to first slip.
Simmons stayed positive at the other end, using his feet and driving left-arm spinner Patrick Harty for consecutive boundaries through the covers to take the hosts past 50.
But with victory in sight, wickets began to tumble with the Scorpions attacking with spin from both ends.
The pressure mounted when Jason Mohammed edged to slip with 24 still needed.
Jyd Goolie was then bowled by Harty while Yannic Cariah was caught behind down the leg-side off Jamie Merchant.
Off-spinner Merchant also accounted for Simmons, caught at slip for a top score of 38 before Bryan Charles was bowled while trying to slog Harty over the leg-side.
But Khan (12 not out off 24 balls) kept his composure, sweeping Harty for four after a misfield on the boundary to ease the nerves.
“To win the first game of the season is always a good feeling but we are a bit disappointed with the manner we finished the game but we will take the win,” Khan said of the close finish.
“Batting last and losing seven wickets to score 81 runs, I think that was disappointing from our batsmen but credit must be given to the bowlers who brought us back into the game,” he added.
Speaking about the batting collapse on the final morning, which almost cost them the game, Khan said:“To be honest, we probably took them for granted on the final day. Coming in and needing just 81 runs, we were probably a bit too relaxed.”
He added: “It is the first game, so I am not going to come down on anybody or pressure anybody and point fingers but it is all about learning and going forward and ensuring we don’t make the same mistakes in the next game.”
The skipper though was happy with his bowlers. “I must give credit to Bryan Charles and Anderson Phillip and all the bowlers as a matter of fact. We wanted a win, so this is good for us going forward and it is just about building on this and being confident going into the next game.”
Off-spinner Charles was named Player-of-the-Match for his eight wickets in the game, while fast bowler Phillip also chipped in with five wickets in the second innings.
The Red Force will be in action again on Tuesday at the same venue when they face the Windward Islands Volcanoes in the second round of the competition.